 Volume 12, Issue 90  |  November 10, 2020

Thurston and LBHS PTAs to host Annual Sports Swap 111020

Thurston and LBHS PTAs to host Annual Sports Swap Meet on Saturday

The combined PTAs of Thurston Middle School (TMS) and Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) will hold the 12th Annual Sports Swap on Saturday, Nov 14. It will be held at the new location this year – on the home stadium area of the LBHS football field, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. 

Jimmy Azadian, president of the LBHS PTA and vice-president of the TMS PTA, says, “This pandemic school year, you have probably heard our local PTAs are struggling, along with everyone. But we are determined to carry on the annual tradition of Sports Swap, an event the entire community looks forward to with great anticipation each year. As you know, it is held the first Saturday of November, but this year we are holding the event outdoors in a new location.”

Thurston and LBHS PTAs are partnering this year to make Sports Swap a great event, as it always is. 

“We would greatly appreciate any support you can lend to promote Sports Swap,” says Azadian.

Thurston and Roop and Vermilya

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

(L-R) Jennifer Roop, who serves on the TMS PTA Executive Board and the Laguna Beach PTA Council, and Melissa Vermilya, who also serves on the TMS PTA Executive Board and is the Sports Swap Co-Chair 

All donations of sports gear to be sold at the Sports Swap are welcome (with the exception of helmets) and can be dropped off at the Azadian family home at 425 Arroyo Chico, located near the high school, or they will happily come and pick up donated gear from anyone’s home. 

Pick-ups are done in a contactless, no-hassle manner to ensure compliance with safety guidelines. Simply text message Sports Swap Co-chair Jimmy Azadian at (818) 645-9177, and he will arrange for a convenient pick-up. 

Any gear not sold will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach, as is done each year. All funds raised will go to the Thurston PTA and Laguna Beach High School PTA, equally. Last year, the Sports Swap Meet made $10,000.

There will be gently used sports gear for sale at bargain prices, ranging from surfboards, skim boards, SUP boards, to bicycles. All sports gear donations are fully tax deductible. 

Thurston and Redmond

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Catch Surf’s headquarters in San Clemente. Pro Surfer Johnny (on left) and Ashton. Catch Surf donated a 6’4” Catch Surf Wave Bandit board (fins included), Catch Surf hats, Catch Surf wax, and Catch Surf stickers! This is the second year in a row that Catch Surf is serving as a Sports Swap sponsor!

Azadian says, “Sports Swap has been a really great Laguna Beach community tradition, now in its twelfth year! The Thurston and Laguna Beach High School PTAs are pleased they are able to carry on this important tradition even in this pandemic year. The success of Sports Swap is not in the dollars it raises, but in the way it draws everyone together through its focus on our community’s athleticism and active lifestyles. 

“There is something really special about donating sports gear and knowing that it will be loved and used by someone else in our community. Just the other day we saw someone riding one of our old surfboards that our family had donated to Sports Swap last year! The surfer came out of the water and recognized us and said, ‘I still love my Sports Swap board.’ 

“Especially during these troubled times, it is important for our community to come together in this meaningful way and for such a great cause: promoting athleticism while supporting the students of Thurston Middle School and Laguna Beach High School!” 

LBHS is located at 625 Park Ave.

 

