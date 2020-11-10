NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 90  |  November 10, 2020

Deadline nears for entries to Children’s Palette contest 111020

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Friday is the deadline to submit entries to the 2020 Children’s Holiday Palette contest.

Young artists between 5 and 17 that live or attend school or an art program in Laguna Beach are eligible for the contest. Original designs, celebrating the holiday season, must be painted and/or drawn on paper, in the shape of a palette. There are no restrictions on the subject matter, but religious symbols are discouraged.

The contest is a project of the Laguna Beach Arts Commission.

Deadline nears kids

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB

2019 Children’s Palette contest winner Jo Foulger

“Joy is sorely needed at this time, and the Children’s Holiday Palettes are a joyful and delightful holiday gift to our city,” said Pat Kollenda, doyen of the commission.

Designs submitted by November 16 will be considered for mounting on wood artist palettes that will be presented to the public at the December 1 Zoom City Council meeting and displayed throughout December at City Hall. 

The designs for mounting on the palettes will be selected from the age groups 5-8, 9-13 and 14-17.

Deadline nears fish

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB

Annie Zhou, 2019 Children’s Palette contest winner

Prospective palette designs should be delivered to the Cultural Arts Department at City Hall, 505 Forest Ave, or via hi-res image emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Members of the Arts Commission will review and select the designs  for exhibition at City Hall on November 23. Selected artists will be notified by email on November 24. 

The commission will judge the designs based on creativity and appropriateness.

All submitted designs will be available to view online via the Cultural Arts page on the City of Laguna Beach website.

The contest is funded by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

For more information, contact Arts Program Coordinator Michael McGregor at (949) 497-0722.

 

