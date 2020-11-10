NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 90  |  November 10, 2020

City of Laguna Beach announces new police chief, former FBI special agent

City Manager John Pietig is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Thompson as the next Police Chief for the City of Laguna Beach. Chief Thompson was selected from a talented pool of internal and external applicants and will start in Laguna Beach on January 18, 2021. 

Chief Thompson is presently Chief of Police in Dixon, Calif., a city of nearly 21,000 people, and brings with him over 26 years of public safety experience.  He started his career in 1994 as a Police Officer with the St. Louis, Mo. Police Department. After serving as a police officer for eight years, he joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation, where he was assigned to the Sacramento Division for 15 years. 

Thompson’s duties at the FBI included working as a Supervisory Special Agent in the Fairfield Resident Agency. In this capacity, he served as a member of the Solano County Law Enforcement Administrators Association, an organization comprised of the Solano County Sheriff and all police chiefs in Solano County.

Thompson then joined the City of Dixon in March 2017 as its Police Chief.

After joining Dixon, Chief Thompson was instrumental in establishing core values, engaging the community, and reorienting the philosophy of the police department members. He also created career development programs to prepare officers for advancement, emphasizing the importance of investing in employees and the city’s commitment to their growth.

“I am excited and humbled by this opportunity and committed to continuing the strong Community Oriented Policing programs in Laguna Beach. I enjoy engaging community leaders, business owners, and citizens while creating an environment of public trust in the police department, and where employees feel connected to the community they serve,” said Chief Thompson.

“Rob’s success at working collaboratively with the community, his colleagues, and the police department really set him apart from other candidates,” said City Manager John Pietig.

Chief Thompson holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a Master’s degree in Management. He is a graduate of the FBI Academy, has taught at the FBI’s Leadership Program, and has completed numerous post-graduate programs.

Chief Thompson is planning to move to Orange County with his wife and his two children.

 

