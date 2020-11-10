NewLeftHeader

clear sky

64.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 90  |  November 10, 2020

All are invited to Friendship Shelter’s virtual fall 111020

All are invited to Friendship Shelter’s virtual fall celebration on Saturday with special guest Keith Morrison

All are invited to Friendship Shelter’s virtual Fall Celebration, which will be held on Saturday, Nov 14. Themed A Wonderful Day In Our Neighborhood, participants will be invited to take a glimpse into Friendship Shelter’s neighborhoods while getting to know some of the organization’s staff, clients, volunteers, and supporters. 

“We’re just a few short days away from our Virtual Fall Celebration,” said Friendship Shelter Executive Director Dawn Price. “I can’t wait for our supporters to join us as we take a look at a few of Friendship Shelter’s neighborhoods, meet some of the men and women your support benefits, and enjoy a visit from our special guest Keith Morrison!” 

All are invited to 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Friendship Shelter

Keith Morrison and Board member Barbara McMurray filming for Friendship Shelter’s virtual Fall Celebration, taking place on Saturday, Nov 14

To join, go to https://friendship2020.givesmart.com/. Friendship Shelter is encouraging anyone interested to register for the event in advance, sign up for text message updates, and learn more about how the funds raised will help the men and women who walk through Friendship Shelter’s doors. Registration is also available via text message by texting Friendship2020 to 76278. 

Price added, “This will be a short event so please plan on logging on right at 6 p.m.! We’re planning an impactful – but short – program to share some of our highlights from the year and raise critical funds to ensure even more of our community’s most vulnerable men and women move out of homelessness and into permanent housing. You won’t want to miss it!” 

All are invited to 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Friendship Shelter

More filming for Friendship Shelter’s virtual Fall Celebration, taking place on Saturday, Nov 14

Friendship Shelter operates two shelter programs in Laguna Beach, and its permanent supportive housing program in scattered site throughout south Orange County. Despite the significant disruptions that came with the pandemic, all programs remain in operation and on track to help more than 100 people move out of homelessness and into housing by the end of 2020. 

All funds raised through the Fall Celebration will be used to support Friendship Shelter’s efforts to help homeless men and women move more quickly out of homelessness or a shelter and into permanent housing. To support this effort and to view the list of current sponsors, visit www.friendshipshelter.org/virtual-fall-celebration.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.