 Volume 12, Issue 90  |  November 10, 2020

Dennis’ Tidbits 111020

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

November 10, 2020

There’s no pressure like low pressure

Dennis 5The first cold front of the 2020-21 season plowed through here over the weekend and it was a blustery one. We picked up four tenths of an inch of rain, so that’s a start. Normal rainfall to date since July 1 is around 1.12 inches. There was quite a bit of gusty WNW wind, so we can kiss 60-plus degree water temps goodbye for a long time. It was already down to 58 on Monday morning, and at the rate it’s going, we could see the coldest water in years around here.

Our local mountains got a nice helping of powder that amounted to at least a few inches, while the Sierras up north had over a foot of mostly powder at resort levels. As far as timing goes on the arrival of the first significant weather-maker around here, the normal date for the first good cold front is right around November 5-10, so we’re right on schedule in that regard. 

There might even be some more of this kind of weather as the strong deep low-pressure trough is anchored off our coast at least for a while. If we can get three or four more of these lows here in November, that will really put a major damper on all the wildfires that have been ravaging our state for nearly three months now.

Meanwhile the Tropics are still very much alive as Eta is behaving like a drunken sailor, wandering around while changing directions on a regular basis. That’s right: Eta still has a pulse as this moisture-laden storm is currently terrorizing the Florida Keys and a goodly portion of south and central Florida. It’s now shifting more in a NW to westerly course as it continues to meander around, and is on the brink of regaining hurricane status with winds of 70 mph and a central pressure back down to 988 millibars last Sunday evening at 10 p.m.

The Central and Eastern Gulf Coast is not off the hook yet by any means, as most models see this storm moving to the west during the overnight hours and once again making a sharp right turn while making a lot of people squirm again from the Florida west coast to the shores of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. The strong ridge of high pressure remains anchored off the southeastern coast thus preventing Eta from moving off to the east and northeast, so this ridge is blocking the storm from doing so and finally moving away from the East Coast and out into the Atlantic.

It’s going to be a long week and possibly beyond that, as we could still be talking about this nuisance this time next week. Up to a foot of rain has already hammered parts of South Florida, and another foot before all is said and done is not out of the question at all.

At least we don’t have to deal with stuff like that out here, but we have our own issues like fire, flood, earthquakes, and droughts. Nobody in the U.S. is exempt from some meteorological drama. 

See y’all on Friday, ALOHA!

 

