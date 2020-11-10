NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 90  |  November 10, 2020

Mission Hospital presents live webinar 111020

Mission Hospital presents live webinar on Sepsis and COVID-19 on Friday

Have you heard of the word “sepsis?” Sepsis is a medical emergency. It requires prompt recognition, effective antibiotics, careful hemodynamic support, and control of the infection source. If you know someone who has died from an infection, such as pneumonia or a urinary tract infection, you may know someone who has died of sepsis. 

Sepsis Program Coordinator Elaine Ahn says, “I think it’s extremely important to educate our community of various diseases, including sepsis. In previous years, we usually host an in-person sepsis awareness booth at Mission Viejo Mall alongside our Stroke Program but this year we were unable to do so.”

On Friday, Nov 13 from noon to 1 p.m., Mission Hospital will present a Live Zoom Webinar: Sepsis & COVID-19.

There will be a Q&A session with Doctors Tanya Dall (Emergency Medicine) and Charles Bailey (Infectious Disease)

The presenters will be Nurses Elaine Ahn (Sepsis Program Coordinator)

and Lanise Hurley (Sepsis Clinical Coordinator).

Mission hospital sepsis

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Mission Hospital presents Zoom seminar on “Sepsis & COVID-19” on Friday, Nov 13

Sepsis is the body’s overwhelming and toxic reaction to an infection. The body’s immune system tries to fight the infection but if it becomes overwhelming, the body may go into overdrive and start attacking the body instead of the infection. Any infection, including viral infections such as influenza (flu) or the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), can cause sepsis. This can lead to serious illness, comorbidities, and even death. 

Mission Hospital has a vigorous Sepsis Program in the management of the adult population, utilizing a multi-disciplinary approach by providing clinical excellence in the early recognition and treatment of sepsis. During the Zoom webinar, participants will learn the signs and symptoms of sepsis, common myths about sepsis, populations at risk for developing sepsis, how to protect one’s self or loved ones from sepsis and COVID-19, how sepsis is related to COVID-19, followed by a Q&A session with participating physicians.

To join the Zoom Meeting, click here. (Meeting ID: 275 086 1977)

Tap on Mobile: To find your local number, click here. 

To join by SIP: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

