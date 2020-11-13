This is as close as we can come to actually singing to our readers on their birthdays!

We’d love to include yours – and/or your children’s birthdays here.

Just email to:

editor@stunewslaguna.com

Celebrate and enjoy your

birthday!





Nov 13

Deborah DeBilzan

John Rainey

Matt Puttmann

Patt Ochoa

Wendie Pietarila





Nov 14

Api Weinert

Laura Parisi

Susan Hough





Nov 15

Alison Brown

Annette Modica-Malinowski

DeAnna DiFabio

Eva Evans

Gene Felder

Holly Morrell

Mark Dressler

Mona Roberts





Nov 16

Brian Cuddy

Mario Romero





Nov 17

Alina Pavlenco Corbeanu

Josef Wojtkow

Kristie Carsten-Hensley

Lauren Crowley

Thomas Hale





Nov 18

Barrie Egan

Bobby Navarro

Kate Buckley

Rich Pederson





Nov 19

Angie Miller

Courtney Finn

Dave Kiff

John Wagner

Katie Arnold

Kristi Deutsch

Lauren Howell

Marcus Hanna

Moorea Howson

Phil Falcetti

Spence Hurlbut

Tina Marquette

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach to hold first Holiday Champagne Brunch on December 6

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will host its first Holiday Champagne Brunch at the Studio at Montage Laguna Beach with champagne donated by Kobrand, one of the few remaining family-owned and operated Champagne houses. The event will take place on Sunday, Dec 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Studio at Montage is not currently open to the public for dining, so this is a very exciting opportunity for guests to dine in this beautiful setting. The Craftsman-style Studio at Montage is perched on a 50 ft. bluff with breathtaking ocean views.

The Boys & Girls Club is thrilled to have the opportunity to host an event before the end of the year, especially since the club had to cancel three of its major fundraising events. The Holiday Champagne Brunch will follow social distancing and safety guidelines to ensure a fun and safe day for all.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Holiday Champagne Brunch to be held on December 6 at the Studio at Montage

Proceeds raised at the event will help the club serve the community’s youth. Costs to keep the club open during this time have increased significantly, but the club remains committed to its mission of empowering all youth to reach their full potential.

For over 65 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been an indispensable asset to the community. From preschool to parenting classes, the club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character, and citizenship, healthy lifestyles, and creative expression.

The club offers classes in leadership, education and career, health and wellness, sports and fitness, as well as arts and creativity.

The club serves youth ages 3 to18 years of age at its two sites – Canyon Branch and Bluebird Branch – and has grown from serving 250 youth in 1952 to over 4,000 in 2018.

For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

For more information about the Holiday Champagne Brunch, contact Michelle Fortezzo at (949)715-7584 or michellef@bgclaguna.org or visit the club’s website.

International Sanctuary to host gathering for survivors of human trafficking on Sunday

The nonprofit International Sanctuary is hosting a virtual Worldwide Empowerment Gathering on Sunday, Nov 15. Broadcasted live from Aris Boutique in Laguna Beach and hosted by the group’s Hands of Freedom Director and author Pam Roy, attendees can join to learn more about the rise in human trafficking and how to join the fight.

“Human trafficking is an epidemic hidden in plain sight,” says International Sanctuary founder Wendy Dailey. In the last two years, over 300 girls and women were identified as victims of trafficking here in Orange County. This event helps residents come together with humanitarians who are passionate about fighting for freedom in their own backyard, as well as around the world.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of internationalsanctuary.com

Girls receive tools for rebuilding their lives

International Sanctuary was founded in 2007 to empower girls and women escaping human trafficking. The nonprofit organization has grown to five locations globally (India, Uganda, Mexico, the United States, and will be opening in the Philippines this year). Each Sanctuary provides young women and girls escaping human trafficking the tools they need to rebuild their lives. They offer income, health, education, and community, filling the gap between rescue and restoration.

Tickets are free and sponsorships start at $100. The event will be from 5 - 6 p.m. and will be broadcasted as a conference call on Zoom. The event celebrates the community coming together and facilitating efforts to end modern-day slavery here in Orange County and around the world. Corporate Sponsors include Rod Foster Photography, The Bandai Foundation, Lugano Diamonds, Aris Boutique, Farmers and Merchants Bank, First Republic Bank, and Resolverr.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of internationalsanctuary.com

Making jewelry

“Thank you for partnering with us as we work to empower survivors and vulnerable young women to overcome systematic inequalities, such as poverty, desperation, and a lack of access to education, that are only being magnified by the global pandemic,” adds Dailey.

International Sanctuary has served hundreds of girls and women escaping trafficking since 2007 by providing them a safe, healing workplace where they can learn and grow. By providing transferable work skills, meaningful employment, and a steady income, International Sanctuary helps these women flourish into leaders, providers and advocates.

RSVP at www.internationalsanctuary.com/RSVP.

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents P O P·u·lar, exhibition based on Broadway show Wicked

JoAnne Artman Gallery presents P O P·u·lar, an exhibition featuring the works of Greg Miller, John “CRASH” Matos, and Michael Callas both online and in person. The exhibition will be on view online from November 15 – December 31, 2020 at the link here. The works will also be on display at JoAnne Artman Gallery.

Inspired by the long-running Broadway musical Wicked, and its famous song, “Popular,” the show examines contemporary society through the lens of Pop Art. Touching on notions of conformity, beauty, popularity, and the current cultural landscape, Miller, Matos, and Callas challenge convention through their inclusion and disjunction of pop-culture and advertising.

In the musical number “Popular,” the song comically explains how popularity is dependent on specific aesthetics, poise, and interests. Turning this mentality on its head, these artists call on a rebellious spirit of counterculture to infuse their Pop Art sensibilities. Recycling recognizable ideas for their own compositions, familiar images, symbols, and brands are reborn as spray painted canvases and surfaces comprised of skateboard planks and bottle caps. Cleverly embracing and rejecting mainstream appeal, P O P·u·lar is a testament to an ever-evolving mentality towards consumerism and what constitutes fine art.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Greg Miller, “Thirsty,” Acrylic, Spray Paint + Collage Paper on Skateboard Planks, 51 x 48 inches

Integrating image and text with moments of poetic juxtaposition and historical allusion, Miller often uses found objects, archival texts, illustrations, and photographs as a base. Completing the works with elements of typography as well as the painted form, he produces optic landscapes of great narrative depth. With each piece chronicling the past, present, and future, Miller’s unique brand of Americana celebrates and notes society’s ties to the iconic imagery that transcends the passage of time.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

John “Crash” Matos, “Born to Be Free,” Spray Paint on Canvas, 78 x 87 inches

As a young teen stemming from the Bronx, Crash (b. John Matos) ran with the local kids, tagging subway cars, creating large murals, perfecting his style. and making a name for himself amongst the New York graffiti scene. He is one of the first graffiti artists to make the transition to canvas. Combining text with form, he creates all his work from freehand, showcasing vibrant compositions reminiscent of Pop Art in 1960s while reflecting his own signature style.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Michael Callas, “Neon Flowers,” Diptych (Glow in the Dark), Spray Paint + Stencil on Canvas, 30 x 44 inches

Growing up in Southern California in Orange County, the combination of the area’s natural beauty with its planned communities and highly curated environments were a heavy influence on Michael Callas’ artistic process. Rooted in Pop Art, Street Art, graphic design, drafting, and his life in Southern California, Callas’ paintings are done entirely with spray paint and stencils. Integrating figure and his background in architecture, Callas combines character archetypes and bold color within each work. Intricately produced through a vigorous process of drafting, mapping, and hand-cutting precise templates, Callas creates a surface that is uniform and rich in color.

These works will inspire, provoke, engage, and mesmerize. With visual perceptions always changing, peek behind the stories told and you’re sure to find the right artistic expression.

JoAnne Artman Gallery is located at 326 + 346 N Coast Hwy.

The galleries are open by appointment

For more information, go to www.joanneartmangallery.com or contact JoAnne Artman at (949) 510-5481 or by email at joanneartman@aol.com.

Conditions of Children in Orange County Report shows improving outcomes for County youth

The 26th Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County is now available, offering a comprehensive assessment of the health, economic well-being, education, and safety of the County’s children.

The following areas have shown improvement for the lives and well-being of Orange County’s youth:

--Good Health: Orange County women receiving early prenatal care is rebounding, which may be in part driving the infant mortality rate drop of 31 percent between 2009 to 2018.

--Economic Well-Being: The number of total Orange County child support cases decreased by over 30 percent from 89,852 cases in 2010/2011 to 62,851 cases in 2019/2020. Over the same period, improvements in child support collections per case have increased by over 12 percent, ensuring an increase in income to parents to provide for the basic needs of their children.

--Educational Achievement: The rate of dropout among high school students is approximately one in 20 students, lower than the state and national dropout rates. Further, over half of Orange County third graders meet or exceed the statewide achievement standards in Math and English Language Arts, higher than the state rates.

--Safe Homes and Communities: In 2019, 4.7 percent of juvenile prosecutions were gang-related, down 65 percent from 13.6 percent in 2010.

“We are pleased to report on good health outcomes and improvements in education, among other indicators, as noted in the Annual Report on the Conditions of Children in Orange County. Teen birth rates are at their lowest in ten years and academic performance in the subjects of Math and English Language Arts among third graders continues its five-year positive trend,” said Vice Chairman and First District Supervisor Andrew Do, who serves as the Chair of the Orange County Children’s Partnership (OCCP), the advisory board responsible for publishing the report. Supervisor Do continues, “The report uncovers areas where County departments can focus their efforts to ensure our children thrive. While the report highlights several improvements, there is much more we can do to ensure the overall health and well-being of our youth.”

This year’s report includes a special section related to COVID-19 and the County’s response to the pandemic. To find out more about the other indicators and read the full report, visit www.ochealthinfo.com/phs/about/family/occp/report.