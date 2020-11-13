NewLeftHeader

few clouds

63.7°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 91  |  November 13, 2020

Veterans Day 2020 111320

Veterans Day 2020

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Veterans Day crowd

Click on photo for a larger image

We honor and recognize all those who have served our country

Veterans Day Arnie

Click on photo for a larger image

Arnie Silverman, Patriot of the Year 2019

Veterans Day remembering

Click on photo for a larger image

Remembering those missing in action

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.