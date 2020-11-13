NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 91  |  November 13, 2020

Deadline is Monday for entries to Children’s Palette contest

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Monday is the deadline to submit entries to the 2020 Children’s Holiday Palette contest. 

Young artists between 5 and 17 who live or attend school or an art program in Laguna Beach are eligible for the contest. Original designs celebrating the holiday season must be painted and/or drawn on paper, in the shape of a palette. There are no restrictions on the subject matter, but religious symbols are discouraged.

The contest is a project of the Laguna Beach Arts Commission.

Deadline nears kids

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB

2019 Children’s Palette contest winner Jo Foulger

“Joy is sorely needed at this time, and the Children’s Holiday Palettes are a joyful and delightful holiday gift to our city,” said Pat Kollenda, doyen of the commission.

Designs submitted by November 16 will be considered for mounting on wood artist palettes that will be presented to the public at the December 1 Zoom City Council meeting and displayed throughout December at City Hall. 

The designs for mounting on the palettes will be selected from the age groups 5-8, 9-13 and 14-17.

Members of the Arts Commission will review and select the designs for exhibition at City Hall on November 23. Selected artists will be notified by email on November 24. 

The commission will judge the designs based on creativity and appropriateness.

Deadline nears fish

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of LB

Annie Zhou, 2019 Children’s Palette contest winner

The application, guidelines, and palette template for the program can be viewed on the “Calls for Artists” page on the City of Laguna Beach website at http://lagunabeachcity.net/culturalarts. Submissions to this year’s exhibition will be accepted via physical drop-off at City Hall or by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. All entries will be displayed via digital catalogue available on the City’s website throughout December. 

The Arts Commission has also produced a free video workshop with complete instructions on how to participate as well as ideas, tips, and techniques to create a stunning palette design. The video can be viewed here.

The Children’s Holiday Palette program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

For more information, contact Arts Program Coordinator Michael McGregor at (949) 497-0722.

 

