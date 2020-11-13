NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 91  |  November 13, 2020

Environmental shorts from MY HERO Film Fest 111320

Environmental shorts from MY HERO Film Fest to screen at Coast Film Festival

Short film winners of the Sylvia Early Ocean Conservation Award will screen virtually in the Coast Film Festival, a Laguna Beach-based event. The Earle Award is sponsored by MacGillivray Freeman Films’ One World One Ocean campaign and is presented each year at the MY HERO International Film Festival. 

MY HERO’s Sylvia Earle Ocean Conservation block is free to view. To pre-order tickets, click here. 

The 24-minute block of films from the MY HERO International Film Festival includes:

--freeFLY (4:16) – Directed by Avery Bazan; Production Company: DJI, Oceans Unmanned

This short film features a collaboration that uses drone technology to help entangled humpback whales. The nonprofit Oceans Unmanned (OU), which was founded by Matt Pickett, and Shenzhen DJI Sciences and Technologies Ltd. (DJI) joined forces to use unmanned drones for the purpose of ocean protection. 

--Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies (7:24) – Directed by Michael Hanrahan

In this short film, a collaboration of government agencies, nonprofits, and private industry come together to solve the problem of commercial ships causing increased air pollution and whale strikes in the Santa Barbara Channel.

Environmental shorts blue whale

Submitted photo

Blue whales are an endangered species and there are thought to be no more than 25,000 living in the world today

--Mr. Whale (5:00) – by Cheikh Darou Seck

Senegalese man Karim Sall earned the nickname Mr. Whale for his devotion to protecting sea life, and for his activism for ocean conservation in his native land. 

--MY BLUE HEART – Tribute to Sylvia Earle (2:33) – by The MY HERO Project

Laguna Beach youth Whitney Winefordner performs her original song “My Blue Heart,” a tribute to Dr. Earle with ocean footage courtesy of MacGillivray Freeman Films, Rich German, and James Muir. The song was the winner of the MY HERO Song Contest.

Environmental shorts Whitney

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Laguna youth Whitney Winefordner 

--Laguna Beach ECO Heroes: One World One Ocean (4:23) – by The MY HERO Project

This segment is from the Laguna Beach ECO Heroes documentary, which features the work of the MacGillivray family – Greg, Barbara, Shaun, and Meghan – and their One World One Ocean Campaign.

The lineup also includes a 60-second introduction to the Sylvia Earle Ocean Conservation Award. 

The Coast Film Festival will be held both virtually and in person, at The Ranch in south Laguna Beach, from November 12 - 22. In-person events, on November 12 - 14, will have limited ticket sales and coronavirus restrictions will apply. Face masks are required, sanitation stations will be provided, and group sizes will be limited. 

Virtual screenings, which continue through November 22, have unlimited tickets.

For tickets, go to https://coastfilmfestival.eventive.org/schedule.

 

