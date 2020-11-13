NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 91  |  November 13, 2020

LPAPA's annual premiere event presented virtually is a success

LPAPA’s annual premiere event presented virtually is a success

The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) continued the tradition of celebrating the plein air legacy of Laguna Beach by presenting the 22nd Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational October 3 - 11 this year. 

Like many other art organizations that have had to reinvent themselves during this national crisis, LPAPA met the challenges head on and was determined to not only survive the pandemic, but to find creative ways to sustain the nonprofit and help its artists so that they can care for themselves and their families. With a bit of reimagining and a lot of pivoting from a physical event to an all virtual event, LPAPA embraced the difficult task and made history.

After realizing a physical event wasn’t going to be a possibility this year, LPAPA immediately reached out to the 25 artists who had already been invited to participate in the invitational and asked them if they would transition from a physical event to a virtual event. 

LPAPA's annual Don

Submitted photo

“Laguna Breakers” by Don Demers – winner of “Best in Show” award

Each and every one of them stated they would be up for the challenge. LPAPA had a plan in place and with the support of the City of Laguna Beach and its ever-faithful sponsors, an innovative and ground-breaking plan was put into action.

“The show must go on” became the new spirit and LPAPA was determined not to let its artists, collectors, and the town down. The tradition that was started in 1999 with the first Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational continued virtually, enabling everyone to enjoy the many events so loved by all but in a safe and socially distanced environment.

This year 25 of the top plein air artists from across the United States joined LPAPA virtually. Each participating artist painted from a collection of photos taken exclusively for this year’s event from around Laguna Beach and surrounding communities, capturing the breathtaking ocean vistas, historic neighborhoods, rolling hillsides, and lush gardens of our beautiful region.

Invitational Events included the Quick Draw Competition, Live Online Art Talks with Artists and Experts, and it was all capped off with a unique and very entertaining Gala Art Show and Sale. Over $38,000 in cash and prizes was awarded to the artists, with the top prize being the highly coveted $7,500 “Best in Show” being awarded to Don Demers. 

The 2020 Best in Show judges were Jonathan Burke, President of the Laguna College of Art + Design, Kathleen Dunphy, LPAPA Signature Artist, and Eric Rhoads, Chairman and CEO of Streamline Publishing. 

LPAPA's annual Arnett

Submitted photo

Joe Anna Arnett, “Heisler Afternoon” – Arnett was recognized with LPAPA’s Lifetime Achievement Award

LPAPA’s Signature Artist Joe Anna Arnett was recognized with LPAPA’s 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award for her extraordinary body of work and the contributions she has made to the art community. 

Longtime friends of LPAPA Carole Urie-Chickering and Bob Chickering were acknowledged for their support and commitment to the arts with the 2020 LPAPA Lifetime Member Award. 

This year has definitely been a unique year and with that in mind LPAPA presented a 2020 LPAPA Special Lifetime Achievement Award to Eric Rhoads – Chairman & CEO of Streamline Publishing, Home of PleinAir & Fine Art Connoisseur Magazines, for his extraordinary commitment to the art community and the artists during the pandemic with free educational videos, conversations, and just plain inspiration through his daily morning talks.

LPAPA is grateful to all of its sponsors, partners, art patrons, and supporters who made this year’s 22nd Annual Laguna Plein Air Invitational celebration possible. In particular, the City and lodging establishments of Laguna Beach, The Irvine Museum, The Boseker Family, BNY Mellon, Seawind Properties, Kinsman & Kinsman, Joe Hanks Van Cleave Foundation for the Arts, the Festival of Arts Foundation, Stifel | Hansen/Pierce Wealth Management, UCI-IMCA, LPAPA’s members, donors, and collectors. 

LPAPA’s mission, as a nonprofit art organization, is dedicated to preserving Laguna’s rich artistic legacy established by our early plein air artists – honoring them with a mission and dedication to the plein air painting tradition in Laguna Beach, across the nation, and around the world.

For more information on LPAPA, visit www.lpapa.org.

 

