By Dr. Vidya Reddy

Diwali is a Hindu holiday celebrated by over a billion people all over the world. It is a celebration of our inner light and a time to cultivate spiritual wealth.

Here’s what this very special time of the year means to me.

Diwali comes from the Sanskrit word Deepavali, which literally means “a row of lights.”

An auspicious holiday, known in English as the “festival of lights,” it is celebrated by Hindus around the world, and for most Hindus marks the beginning of the New Year. It historically symbolizes the victory of good over evil and celebrates light and life on both community and personal levels. On the one hand, it is a time to celebrate and rejoice and to feast with friends and family. Homes are cleaned and decorated with bright earthen lamps in every corner, and delicious meals are prepared and shared with all. Old accounts are closed, and arguments are settled.

Deepavali is a time to reflect on the importance of lighting our inner lamps –

the light of the soul.

That light within us is the Light and Sound of God. Once lit it burns forever. The Light of God is within. Once having been ignited, we are in touch at all times with the Divine.

By meditating daily, we can see for ourselves the Light of God burning within. When we uncover that glowing ember, we gaze into the wonders of the Divine and experience beauty, infinite life, unending joy, unspeakable ecstasy. As we meditate and go within, we see the same Light of God that shines in us glowing in all other people as well.

When we rise above the body-consciousness during meditation and reunite with God, we become completely filled with peace and harmony. Not only do we live more happy and balanced lives, but we also radiate peace and joy to those around us.

Dr. Vidya Reddy

We see all other people as a part of God. Once we see the divine Light of God and realize that Light is in all people and creatures, we never again hurt anyone, speak harshly, or think ill of anyone. That sense of unity breaks down the outer divisions that typically divide people. We no longer see a person’s hair color, eye color, or skin color. We no longer see the way people dress or speak. Instead, we see the Light expressed by different outer coverings, each beautiful in its own way.

Such holidays that are celebrated as one humanity are an expression of our sense of oneness both internally and externally.

This holiday is a time to remember to not only enjoy the outer Lights but to go within to enjoy the inner Lights. Brilliant lights await us within. The Light of the Divine glows continually. We need only to sit in meditation for some time daily to enjoy them.

Diwali is a time to turn inward and light the lamps of knowledge and truth in our hearts and minds so that we can dispel the forces of darkness and ignorance within us and allow our innate brilliance and goodness to shine forth. Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, is the principle deity associated with this festival. During Diwali we ask her for assistance in cultivating and accumulating spiritual wealth, such as compassion, forgiveness, and loving-kindness.

Diwali is a time to reflect on and evaluate our thoughts, words, and actions over the past year. It is a time to acknowledge and better understand our prejudices, negative behaviors, and bad habits so that we may begin the process of transforming ourselves. It is a time to discover how we can be more loving, kind, respectful, and skillful towards ourselves and others. And since all wealth, be it material or spiritual, should be shared with others who are less fortunate, Diwali is also a time to reflect on the various ways we can assist others and shine our light out into the world.

Just as the flame of a lamp always points upward, Diwali is most importantly a time to celebrate and appreciate life and to look forward to the coming year with a renewed sense of purpose and passion. In the words of Mahatma Gandhi, Diwali is a reminder and an opportunity to “Be the change you want to see in the world!”

Celebrate your inner light

Here are a few ways to celebrate the inner light within us all:

Spiritual Practices:

--Light a single candle and spend a few minutes softly gazing at the flame. Breathe deeply. Close your eyes and picture the flame that is burning brightly in your heart. Continue to breathe deeply. Meditate on your innate brilliance, goodness, and wholeness. Let your heart open wide and embrace your inner light.

Prayers and Mantras:

--Recite the following Vedic chant/prayer in Sanskrit and/or in English:

Om Asato Ma Sad Gamaya

Tamaso Ma Jyotir Gamaya

Mrityor Ma Amritam Gamaya

Om Shanti, Shanti, Shanti

Lead us from untruth to truth

From darkness to light

From death to immortality

Om Peace, Peace, Peace

Personal Explorations:

--Take some time to journal. Make a list of the personal qualities that dull your inner light such as greed, anger, and laziness. Commit yourself to getting rid of one of these qualities starting in the here and now.

--Make a list of qualities that nurture your inner light such as compassion, kindness, and generosity. Commit yourself to further cultivating one of these qualities starting in the here and now.

--Identify some simple yet transformative ways in which you can share your inner light/spiritual wealth with others. For example, saying “Hello. How are you?” to all those you encounter and really listening to their answer, smiling at people you encounter while sitting on the train or standing in line at the post office or grocery store, and quietly blessing others as they pass by you on the street. Commit yourself to implementing one of these gestures starting in the here and now.

