 Volume 12, Issue 91  |  November 13, 2020

6th Annual Laguna Beach Dirt Fondo fundraiser 111320

6th Annual Laguna Beach Dirt Fondo fundraiser wrapping up on November 21

The 6th Annual Laguna Beach Dirt Fondo is happening now! This event is quickly becoming a hometown mountain bike classic. There are two options – 25 miles and 50 miles. All riders do the first 25 miles through Aliso Woods. The remaining 25 miles is in Laguna Coast Wilderness. The ride starts and finishes from Laguna Cyclery. 

Proceeds raise money for the Laguna Beach Interscholastic Mountain Bike Team, which is an after-school mountain bike program for Laguna youth grades 6-12.

This year, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, the ride is self-guided and self-supported. Maps, GPS, and turn by turn instructions are available. The ride attracts many repeat riders every year as the event is typically limited to only 100 riders. 

6th Annual bike

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

6th Annual LB Dirt Fondo now taking place

Riders can opt in on STRAVA to have their finish time posted and shared across registered riders. Riders have been actively completing the course since the event opened on November 8. Laguna Beach Beer Company is hosting a T-shirt/hat pickup, where discounted food will be available along with results, on November 21 at 3 p.m. Any course completions after that time will not post to STRAVA.

The Laguna Beach Interscholastic Mountain Bike Team would like to thank all registered riders for keeping a youth mountain bike program in Laguna Beach alive and well for young riders to take advantage of.

To support the event, go to http://lagunabeachmtb.org/dirtfondo/.

 

