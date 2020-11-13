NewLeftHeader

Promenade and Village Entrance win

Promenade and Village Entrance win “Best Project of the Year” awards

The City of Laguna Beach is proud to announce that it has won a pair of “Best Project of the Year” awards from the Southern California American Public Works Association (APWA) for the Promenade on Forest and the Laguna Beach Village Entrance Project.

The APWA recognizes outstanding individuals, groups, and chapters representing the best in public works.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Promenade on Forest Ave decorated for Halloween and Thanksgiving

Assistant City Manager Shohreh Dupuis says, “We are honored to be recognized for the outstanding leadership of the City Council and the great efforts of our City of Laguna Beach staff in bringing these two great projects from concept to reality.”

The City won Best Project of the Year in the most “Creative & Innovative” category for the Promenade on Forest, a new outdoor dining and retail display area on Forest Avenue, and also won Best Project of the Year in the “Traffic, Mobility & Beautification” category for the Village Entrance Project.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Village Entrance

The Promenade on Forest opened on June 15, and the City Council agreed to keep the lower part of Forest Avenue closed and the decorated outdoor area in place for socially distanced dining and shopping through January 2021.

The Village Entrance broke dirt on September 11, 2018, with Phase I completed in June of 2019. Additional Village Entrance Project elements completed during Phase 1 included wide multi-use trails along Laguna Canyon Road, decorative lighting, extensive landscaped planting areas, new vehicular and pedestrian bridges, and water quality features such as basins and permeable pavers. The project broke for the summer of 2019 and was completed in May of 2020.

The project focused on enhanced pedestrian safety and circulation, improved traffic flow, and new public open space located at the gateway to the city.

 

