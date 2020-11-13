Laguna Dance Festival’s 16th winter season 111320

Laguna Dance Festival’s 16th winter season offers creative virtual events and performances

The Laguna Dance Festival will present its 16th winter season as a series of virtual interactive events designed to get supporters on their feet and “dancing like no one’s watching” while keeping the organization strong through donations.

There are three free “Meet the Artist” panels – the main event on Friday, Dec 4, featuring a renowned flamenco virtuosa, and two weekends of master classes.

For 15 years, Laguna Dance Festival has presented internationally renowned dancers, choreographers, and dance companies to entertain and energize patrons and educate and inspire local students. The pandemic has devastated the dance world by closing down theaters and practice studios, canceling tours, and furloughing thousands of staffers. Still, Laguna Dance Festival has found ways to continue bringing dance to the community. It has offered free live solo performances at The Promenade on Forest Avenue in Laguna Beach, free online dance classes, and virtual performances on its social media outlets.

Free online panel discussions

The 16th season offers opportunities for dance lovers to dig deep into their passion with fascinating, free online panel discussions, beginning with renowned flamenco dancer Irene Rodríguez on Sunday, Nov 22 at 5:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Dec 2 at 5:30 p.m., Maria Kowroski, principal dancer with New York City Ballet, and Desmond Richardson, co-founder of New York-based Complexions Contemporary Ballet, will be on the panel.

Jodie Gates, former Joffrey ballerina and Laguna Dance Festival’s artistic director, will share favorite clips from her performing career on Wednesday, Dec 9 at 5:30 p.m.

To RSVP to the panel discussions, click here.

“Dance Like No One’s Watching”

Laguna Dance Festival’s primary public event, “Dance Like No One’s Watching,” will be held on Friday, Dec 4 at 6 p.m. and will help the nonprofit continue its work through this challenging time for the arts and artists. Audience members will experience a dance sampler highlighted by a world premiere by acclaimed international flamenco dancer Irene Rodríguez, filmed on location in Laguna Beach. This brand-new work was commissioned by Laguna Dance Festival in its effort to keep dancers dancing.

Irene Rodríguez is a Cuban treasure, a world-famous teacher, choreographer, and performer. She worked as dancer and choreography consultant of the Ballet Nacional de Cuba and directed the Flamenco and Spanish Dance Program School at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival in 2019. Rodríguez founded her own company, Compañía Irene Rodríguez. She directed Havan’s most prestigious Spanish dance academy, which she also founded. In 2018, the King of Spain granted her Spain’s highest civilian honor, the Order of Isabella the Catholic.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LDF

Irene Rodríguez

The first 75 guests to purchase tickets will receive an autographed fan with which they can learn a flamenco-style fan dance as taught by Ms. Rodríguez for patrons of all ages and genders. The night will highlight performances by talented recipients of Laguna Dance Festival’s 2020 Young Artist Scholarship program. Despite the organization’s decreased funds and fundraising opportunities due to the pandemic, it nevertheless awarded scholarships. A special surprise announcement by a Laguna Beach celebrity will take center stage to round out the evening. Guests donating $100 or more will have access to the online December 4 performance and the entertaining fan dance instruction. To make a donation, got to www.lagunadancefestival.org.

“One advantage of the virtual world is that you can dance with abandon as if no one’s watching,” said Joy Dittberner, executive director of Laguna Dance Festival. “You need not care whether you do all the steps correctly. We hope that arts lovers near and far will enjoy this presentation and contribute generously to make sure our organization has the resources to continue bringing dance and dance education to audiences in whatever form and to encourage young dancers to pursue their passion.”

Creative ways to engage audience

Festival founder and artistic director Jodie Gates, who is the founding director and professor at the USC Glorya Kaufman School of Dance, noted, “Like all the performing arts, dance is best when experienced in person, so we have to find creative ways to engage our audience with the same energy we experience when going to the theatre. We landed on flamenco, a flamboyant dance style that we think will translate well to an online experience. Irene is a dynamic artist whose movements you will be able to experience up close in the comfort of your home. Another advantage is the opportunity to expose our community locally and nationally to our local artists, performances, and mission. Distance is not a factor, just the love and joy of dance.”

Virtual Winter Dance Intensive

Bringing together internationally renowned dance artists from Complexions Contemporary Ballet, New York City Ballet (NYCB), Gibney Dance, and USC Kaufman for two weekends of dance, the Laguna Dance Festival presents a virtual Winter Dance Intensive on the weekends of December 5 and 6, and December 12 and 13.

Participants will train with NYCB ballerina Maria Kowroski, dance icon Desmond Richardson, and Jake Tribus from Gibney Dance. Included in this one-of-a-kind experience are technique classes in ballet, contemporary, and career advice from Jodie Gates, LDF Artistic Director and former Joffrey ballerina.

Courtesy of LDF

Maria Kowroski

Maria Kowroski was born in Grand Rapids, Mich., where she began her ballet training at age seven with the School of Grand Rapids Ballet. Ms. Kowroski entered the School of American Ballet (SAB), the official school of New York City Ballet, in the fall of 1992. She became an apprentice with New York City Ballet in the summer of 1994 and was promoted to principal dancer in the spring of 1999.

“A regal dancer, she attacks each role with a combination of elegance and athleticism. But in the end, she’s electrifying because she flaunts all her body parts – her arms are just as expressive as her legs. No matter where you’re sitting, when Kowroski’s onstage, binoculars are hardly necessary,” says Gina Kourlas, dance critic for the New York Times.

A member of SDC, Desmond Richardson was raised in Laurelton, Queens, N.Y. and began his formal dance training at the High School of the Performing Arts known now as LaGuardia High School of Art and the Performing Arts, Alvin Ailey School, and The Sommer Academie des tanz Köln, Germany. He was the first African American principal dancer of American Ballet Theatre and is Co-Artistic Director with master choreographer Dwight Rhoden of the internationally acclaimed Complexions Contemporary Ballet, now celebrating its 26th year.

“Mr. Richardson is one of the great virtuoso dancers of his generation,” says Jennifer Dunning, writer and critic for the New York Times.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LDF

Desmond Richardson with dance class

“Jake Tribus has been a household name in the dance world since he first showed up on the competition and convention scene, where he was a judge favorite,” says Alison Feller, writer for Dance Spirit.

Jake Tribus is a recent graduate of the University of Southern California’s Glorya Kaufman School of Dance with a BFA in Dance with a focus on Philanthropy and Arts Administration. Currently, Tribus is an Artistic Associate dancing with Gibney in New York City.

His performance repertoire includes: William Forsythe, Ohad Naharin, Crystal Pite, Jiri Kylian, Paul Taylor, Victor Quijada, Aszure Barton, and Dwight Rhoden. Screen performances include The Late Late Show with James Corden, Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do music video, and the Backstreet Boys’ Chances music video.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LDF

Jake Tribus

Gates says, “During COVID-19, we have continued to provide jobs for these talented artists who are being hit very hard by the cancellations of live events. Please help us continue to support these deserving dancers, so they can bring joy to all of us. We appreciate your donations.

“As we transition to a greater reliance on online mediascapes, be sure to follow us on our social media pages for daily updates on activities to engage with.”

Zoom classes are limited, so reserve a spot early.

Fees: Two-weekend fee – $200; one-weekend fee – $100; daily fee – $50.

To register, click here.

To follow on Facebook, click here.

To follow on Instagram, click here.

For more information about LDF, visit www.lagunadancefestival.org.