 Volume 12, Issue 91  |  November 13, 2020

Messy Church announces “ThanksLIVING” 111320

Messy Church announces “ThanksLIVING” gathering on Sunday

All are invited to the outdoor, socially distanced, COVID-complying Messy Church gathering this Sunday, Nov 15, between 4 and 5:30 p.m. on the patio outside Laguna Beach United Methodist Church. The interactive, intergenerational event will celebrate ThanksLIVING Gratitude, with creative exploration. 

“Thanksgiving is a time for reflection and appreciation,” says Barbara Crowley, who leads Messy Church at LBUMC. “Come, make gratitude tokens to hand out to people known and unknown who make a difference in our lives.”

Attendees will also create a “Gratitude Mural” and participate in a safely distant recreation of the timeless story of the Prodigal Son.

Messy Church kid

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Local youth makes a ribbon wand to wave in order to counter vices with virtue at last month’s Messy Church gathering

Messy Church returned to LBUMC last month after a lengthy break due to the pandemic. According to Crowley, the first gathering went well. Each family had its own work/play station, distanced from others, and gathered at the edge of the available areas for story and sharing time.

Laguna Beach UMC is located at 21632 Wesley Dr, up the hill from the Gelson’s Shopping Center. The next Messy Church is on December 6 and will feature the making many heirloom crafts and ornaments in a COVID-compliant setting. 

Reservations are required due to COVID restrictions. Contact Barbara Crowley at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to register.

 

