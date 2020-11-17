NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 92  |  November 17, 2020

Crystal Cove Conservancy cancels tree lighting 111720

Crystal Cove Conservancy cancels tree lighting

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, following health and safety guidance from the state and county departments of health and California State Parks, Crystal Cove Conservancy has canceled its annual tree lighting and holiday bazaar.

The Crystal Cove holiday tradition, typically held in early December, has been bringing community and families together for holiday cheer for 23 years.

“We are of course sad not to be able to host this wonderful event again this year, but the health and safety of our members, park-goers, staff, and volunteers remains our top priority. We look forward to gathering with our neighbors again next year to welcome Santa back to the beach,” said Kate Wheeler, Conservancy president and CEO. “Through this crisis, we’ve all seen how important protected natural spaces like Crystal Cove are to communities, and we hope our neighbors and supporters will find their way here to explore the quiet of the park in winter until we can gather together again,” she added.

Crystal Cove shack and tree

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Crystal Cove decorated during the holiday season

While in-person gatherings are on hold for now, the Conservancy continues to provide important environmental education programs via distance learning through virtual field trips, hands-on home explorations, and engaging virtual materials, helping inspire underserved students from some of the most under-resourced schools. Each of these programs is tied to real conservation projects in the Park and to rigorous Next Generation Science Standards, ensuring that important habitat restoration projects continue and that the programs are meeting real needs of teachers struggling to adapt curriculum to remote learning. 

For more information, visit www.crystalcove.org.

 

