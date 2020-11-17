NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 92  |  November 17, 2020

When a vaccine is made available 111720

Although talk recently has speculated that the country is getting close to a vaccine, there are currently none approved to prevent COVID-19. According to “California For All,” there is a possibility that one or more vaccines will be available before the end of the year. 

Should that happen, California is planning to distribute and administer vaccines as quickly as possible. This will be done only after a vaccine’s safety has been reviewed and approved by a panel of top health experts.

California’s distribution of COVID-19 vaccines will be guided by the following overarching principles: 

--The vaccine meets safety requirements.

--The vaccine is distributed and administered equitably. People with the highest risk of infection will get the vaccine first.

--Community stakeholders are brought in from the outset for transparency.

A safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine will be one of the most important tools to end the COVID-19 pandemic. California will be transparent, careful, and above all, equitable in efforts to provide a COVID-19 vaccine to everyone in California who needs and requests vaccination.

