 Volume 12, Issue 92  |  November 17, 2020

Quorum Gallery celebrates Small Business Day 111720

Quorum Gallery celebrates Small Business Day and Artists Sunday on November 28 and 29

Quorum Gallery, located on Gallery Row in North Laguna, has joined Artists Sunday Alliance, a new nationwide movement dedicated to supporting artists during the holiday season. Artists Sunday (www.artistssunday.com) is celebrated on November 29, the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Artists Sunday was founded to recognize the impact that artists have in enriching our lives, communities, and the economy. Artists, galleries, and arts organizations across the country are participating in Artists Sunday to encourage consumers to give the gift of art this holiday season. In California, participating organizations include Arts Orange County and the California Art Club.

In addition to Artists Sunday on November 29, Quorum will participate in Small Business Saturday on November 28. The gallery will feature a sidewalk artwork display and stamp passports provided by the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. Passport holders can enter the Chamber’s contest to be eligible for prizes from local businesses. 

Quorum Gallery building

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of quorumgallery.com

Quorum Gallery is located at 374 N Coast Hwy

Small Business Saturday and Artist Sunday, which fall between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, are two days dedicated to encouraging consumers to shop locally with artists and give something special, unique, and handcrafted this holiday season. Quorum Gallery appreciates the culture artists create and the impact they have on our local community, while adding expression and beauty to our lives. 

According to Joan Gladstone, Quorum resident artist, “Last year, some of the top selling holiday gifts were Instant Pots, robot vacuums, and Ancestry DNA kits. We thought the idea of Artists Sunday was terrific because it’s a creative alternative to buying a product that may wind up sitting on a shelf or be used once. The gift of art is meaningful, unique, and personal and brings joy for years.”

Quorum Gallery Joan and Lisa

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of quorumgallery.com

Quorum Gallery resident artists Joan Gladstone (on left) and Lisa Mansour

Established in 1963, Quorum Gallery is one of the oldest galleries in Laguna Beach and is operated by 13 resident artists. Lisa Mansour and Joan Gladstone are two members who reside in Laguna Beach. The other resident artists are Jim Ellsberry, Annette H. Evans, Tim Genet, Ellen Gladis, E.E. Jacks, Karl Kiefer, Kelly Lingel, Marilyn Morse, Barbara Palmer-Davis, Gail Poltorak, and Emilee Reed.

Jim Ellsberry paints landscapes – currently the California coast and the High Sierras; Annette H. Evans focuses on strong women as recurring subject matter and the beauty of Southern California beaches; Tim Genet works in oils and mixed media, painting expressive figurative and abstract pieces – he turned to plein air painting years back, taking his paints traveling; Ellen Gladis is a painter who is inspired by her area and the beauty of nature and her world travels.

Quorum Gallery dream

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of quorumgallery.com

“Dream” by artist Joan Gladstone 

Gladstone’s vibrant seascapes, landscapes, and portraits have been featured in more than a dozen juried fine art exhibitions throughout Southern California; E.E. Jacks’ paintings capture life in motion – “Art is Life” is the motto for all of her work and no subject is off limits; Karl Kiefer’s landscapes capture the simple beauty that exists in our everyday lives; Kelly Lingel is a representational artist who paints in oil in both plein air and the studio.

Mansour blends traditional technique with exuberant expression. Lisa loves exploring the vibrant side of fine art. As an oil painter, she completes detailed studio work as well as paints from life. Marilyn Morse found a new passion, painting, and wants to share her emotional connection with her viewers.

Quorum Gallery Mansour and cookies

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of quorumgallery.com

Lisa Mansour welcomes visitors 

Barbara P. Davis is a published artist who works in watercolor, oil, acrylic, and collage; Gail Poltorak’s paintings celebrate the passing of time, by capturing the essence of nature’s objects touched by sun, sand, and water; and Emilee Reed, after over 30 years with The Walt Disney Company, now focuses on her artwork: watercolors and acrylic pours.

All of the artists are thrilled to be part of this alliance to offer their valued customers special prices on unique, personal, and meaningful artwork for the upcoming holiday season. 

For more information, visit www.quorumgallery.com or call (949) 494-4422.

Quorum Gallery is located at 374 N. Coast Hwy.

 

