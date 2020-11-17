NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 92  |  November 17, 2020

Dennis’ Tidbits 111720

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

November 17, 2020

Swing low, swing high

Dennis 5Now we’re at the time of year when we get the most extreme tidal swings. For instance here on Sunday, on the day of the new moon, we’ll experience a swing of 8.4 feet. There’s an even bigger spread next month on December 14, with a high tide of 7.1 feet and a low tide of minus 1.9 feet that afternoon, making the spread 9 feet, which is the biggest spread around here.

Yet another hurricane is rapidly gaining strength off the coast of Central America. Iota is the 30th named storm of the 2020 season. As of 10 p.m. here on Sunday evening, Iota is a high-end Category 2 with winds of 110 mph and a central pressure down to 968 millibars. Iota is expected to intensify further into a Category 4 by this time on Monday, with winds of 140 mph or even stronger before it makes landfall later on Tuesday. 

A large area is expected to be highly affected, from Panama to El Salvador, with up to two feet of rain or more. Iota is following nearly the same path as its predecessor only last week, with basically the same targets in mind. Thousands will be homeless, and many will perish. This season is beyond ridiculous and believe it or not, yet another area of disturbed weather is taking shape south of Haiti, all because of an unusually strong La Nina event. This is similar to the previous record-setting event of 2005, only stronger, even though that popped out a record at that time of 28 named systems.

As most of you know well by now, La Nina is the cooling of ocean waters in the east, which forces the Pacific storm track to the north. As a result, incoming Pacific storms make their eventual landfall way up in the Pacific Northwest at much higher latitudes than normal, so very few systems make landfall as far south as California. The prevailing offshore high pressure is stronger than normal, and it covers a much larger expanse of ocean in the Eastern Pacific, so our winters are much drier and warmer than normal during these events.

These conditions also result in more frequent Santana wind events down here and many more days with temps warming into the 70s and even 80s at the coast. The following summer sees an increase in the marine layer and waters are much cooler than normal up and down the coast. 

The strong La Nina events of 2005 and 2010 both saw water temps in July plunge into the mid 50s – and that’s nearly 15 degrees below seasonal norms! There were also countless overcast days and there was little to no Baja swell activity, as the waters off southern Baja were much too cold to sustain a Mexican tropical system, so most tropical systems would simply fall apart by the time they reached our swell window.

The summer of 2005 was terrible with only a handful of sunny days with super cold water. The whole summer was really weird with frequent attacks of thousands of jellyfish and over half the summer was plagued by a persistent thick, ugly, foul-smelling red tide. There was only one medium-sized Baja swell and only four lackluster Southern Hemisphere swells. 

The summer of 2010 was pretty much like 2005 except for less red tide. From the middle of July to the middle of August, ocean temps were in the mid to upper 50s the whole time and there were no Baja swells, and only three medium size Southern Hemis. I’m not saying at this point that we’ll endure a bogus upcoming summer, but all signs point to that.

With that huge high-pressure ridge off the coast, we’ll be lucky to get anywhere near ten inches of rain locally, and 50 to possibly 60 inches of rain up in the soggy Pacific Northwest.

Meanwhile here in Lagunaville it’s going to be sunny and warm to start the week with temps approaching 80. 

That’s why we live here, ALOHA!

 

