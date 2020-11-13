NewLeftHeader

clear sky

79.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 91  |  November 13, 2020

Orange County back to Purple Tier 111620

Orange County back to Purple Tier in state’s COVID-19 system

It was announced today, Monday, Nov 16, that the County of Orange has been moved back into the Purple Tier of the COVID-19 scale effective immediately.

California has had 1,029,235 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in 18,263 deaths.

The County of Orange is responsible for 65,008 of those cases, resulting in 1,526 deaths. Yesterday reflected a one percent increase with 668 new cases reported and two new deaths. Today’s report showed another 379 new cases, with zero new deaths.

The Purple Tier is the most restrictive level of the state’s system that limits activities based on risk of spreading COVID-19. This means that indoor operations at restaurants, gyms, places of worship, and movie theaters must end, according to state’s guidelines.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.