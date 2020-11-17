NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 92  |  November 17, 2020

Where’s Maggi Answer 111720

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Quite a few Stu News readers have admired this little girl “guerilla” artwork – on Cress Street near S Coast Hwy. 

Maggi asked “Where?” and these folks got it: Kent Russell, Nancy Wade, Bruce Donenfeld, Steve Hoffman, Scott Downes, Cathy Bosko, Patricia Twitty, Laurie Kirkland, Mark Porterfield, John Walker, and Mahmoud Aldimassi. 

Thanks, everyone, for playing along!

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.

Where's Maggi 11 17 20

Click on photo for a larger image

Little girl looking up at Kobe Bryant, on Cress Street at the corner of S Coast Hwy

 

