 Volume 12, Issue 92  |  November 17, 2020

California travel advisory urges 14-day quarantine 111720

California travel advisory urges 14-day quarantine after any out-of-state travel

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the country, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown, and Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued travel advisories urging visitors entering their states or returning home from travel outside these states to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the virus.

The travel advisories urge against non-essential out-of-state travel and asks people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country.

In addition to urging individuals arriving from other states or countries to self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival, the states’ travel advisories recommend individuals stay local and limit their interactions to their immediate household.

Click here to read the California Travel Advisory for Non-Essential Travel.

-Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach Community Newsletter, November 16

 

