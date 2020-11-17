NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 92  |  November 17, 2020

Twelfth Annual Sports Swap hosted by LBHS 111720

Twelfth Annual Sports Swap hosted by LBHS and TMS PTAs raises $6,000 

Meeting the challenges of the pandemic, this year the combined PTAs of Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) and Thurston Middle School relocated the 12th Annual Sports Swap Meet to the football field at LBHS on November 14. The fundraiser sale was a huge success, raising approximately $6,000.

The Sports Swap included gently used sports gear for sale at bargain prices, ranging from surfboards, skim boards, SUP boards, to bicycles. 

Twelfth annual line

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Line waiting to be admitted to the Sports Swap

James Azadian, president of LBHS PTA, says, “It defied everyone’s expectations in this pandemic year. We raised approximately $6,000, which will be equally split between LBHS PTA and TMS PTA. It was one of the most well attended Sports Swaps ever! 

“The lines went out the gate and down the street. You could see the smiling faces through their masks, as so many people commented on how much this community event means to them and how happy they were to be a part of Sports Swap this year!” 

Twelfth annual family

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Liz Black, former president of El Morro Elementary PTA, and her daughters 

“One of the pictures from the day is of the smiling faces of just one of the families who came out to support Sports Swap this year, happily walking away with their awesome sports gear purchased at bargain prices.” 

Any gear not sold will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach, as is done each year.

 

