 Volume 12, Issue 92  |  November 17, 2020

Laguna Art Museum will present the film Running Fence virtually on Thursday, as part of its ongoing Film Night series.

Some fences unite and inspire rather than divide. Running Fence depicts the long struggle by the artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude to build a 24-mile fence of white fabric over the hills of California disappearing into the Pacific.

The artists’ struggle with local ranchers, environmentalists, and state bureaucrats ends when the fence is unfurled, reuniting the community in a celebration of beauty.

Laguna Art Museum Running Fence

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The 1978 film was directed by Albert Maysles, David Maysles, and Charlotte Zwerin, and was nominated for an Academy Award.

To stream at home, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org/events/film-night-running-fence

For more information or to donate, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

