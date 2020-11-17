NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 92  |  November 17, 2020

LBUSD Board of Education to hold meeting 111720

LBUSD Board of Education to hold meeting on Thursday

The Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education will hold a regular board meeting on Thursday, Nov 19. The meeting agenda has been posted here. Open session will begin at 6 p.m.

The agenda includes an informational report to the Board regarding the Challenge Success program implemented at LBHS over the last few years, which is also in its first year of implementation at Thurston Middle School. The positive certification of the first interim budget and the budget overview for parents will be recommended for approval by the Board. The Board will also consider approval of a compensation agreement for all bargaining units and a contract amendment for the Superintendent. Finally, the Board will consider approval of a proposal with Education Elements to support the District’s foundational work toward supporting the outcomes identified in the Board’s anti-racist education resolution which was passed in October.

Please note the different Webinar IDs for the closed and open portions of the meeting. Members of the public may view the meeting at www.lbusd.org/liveboardmeeting and/or submit public comments using the instructions below:

Written comments:

Written public comments may be submitted electronically no later than Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 by 12 p.m. via the link here. Written comments will be shared with the entire Board but will not be read aloud during the meeting.

Calling in by phone:

Members of the public may call in using the Zoom meeting phone number: (669) 900-6833.

For closed session, the Webinar ID is: 916 5060 8000. Press *9 on your phone if you would like to comment during the designated comment period. Once recognized to make your comment, press *6 to un-mute your phone. When you hear “your phone is un-muted,” please proceed with your comment.

For open session, the Webinar ID is: 991 9397 4424. Press *9 on your phone if you would like to comment during the designated comment period. Once recognized to make your comment, press *6 to un-mute your phone. When you hear “your phone is un-muted,” please proceed with your comment.

Commenting via Zoom:

If you would like to make a comment and you are viewing the meeting via Zoom webinar, raise your hand during the public comment period, and unmute your microphone once recognized to do so.

 

