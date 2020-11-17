NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 92  |  November 17, 2020

Secondary reopening: A message from Dr. Jason Viloria 111820

Secondary reopening: A message from Dr. Jason Viloria, Superintendent

By Jason Viloria, Ed.D., Superintendent

Dear Thurston and LBHS Communities,

I want to provide you with more information about steps we are taking to address the implications of Orange County’s return to the purple tier on the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) framework, which prevents LBUSD from reopening its secondary schools on Monday, November 23. As you all know, [Monday’s] announcement was completely unexpected and has left us with more questions than answers. I share the frustration many of you have expressed that we are not able to reopen as planned on Monday.

I have been in contact with officials at the Orange County Health Care Agency (OCHCA) to reiterate that LBUSD has the highest level of health and safety plans in place and is fully prepared to reopen safely on Monday for those who selected that option. I am appealing to OCHCA to grant us a variance to allow secondary schools to reopen as planned next week. I am also requesting that we be provided the updated timelines under this revised “emergency brake” framework in the event they do not grant our request to reopen secondary schools, as we should not have to wait until January to reopen if our cases improve in Orange County.

I know many of you are disappointed in the CDPH announcement as am I. I will continue to advocate with local and state officials to allow us to safely reopen our schools.

The above letter was emailed to Thurston and LBHS families on November 17.

 

