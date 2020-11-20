NewLeftHeader

City receives highest award in government financial reporting for fifth consecutive year

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has once again awarded the City of Laguna Beach the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. The City of Laguna Beach was judged on its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for the year ending June 30, 2019. This is the highest form of recognition in government accounting and financial reporting and represents a significant accomplishment for the City of Laguna Beach. This is the fifth consecutive year the City has received the award. 

“This recognition from GFOA demonstrates to our citizens that their City is being financially managed and reported with the highest standards and public transparency,” said Laguna Beach Director of Administrative Services Gavin Curran. “This is truly a team effort and the result of ongoing commitment by City staff to prepare another award-winning CAFR for the City of Laguna Beach.”

The City’s CAFR shares high-level, organizational facts and figures and details on the financial health of the City with the public. The City was judged by an impartial panel and met the high standards of the GFOA program, which includes demonstrating a “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate the City’s financial story and encourage the public to read the City’s Annual Financial Report. To receive the Certificate of Achievement, a governmental unit must publish an easily readable and efficiently organized comprehensive Annual Financial Report, whose contents conform to program standards. 

GFOA, a professional association established in 1906, represents nearly 19,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners in the United States and Canada.

 

