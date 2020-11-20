NewLeftHeader

haze

73.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 93  |  November 20, 2020

Sun sets on Sunset Trace 112020

Sun sets on Sunset Trace

Photos by Joel Goldstein

Sun sets pulling down

Click on photo for a larger image

On Tuesday, the installation “Sunset Trace,” one of artist Patrick Shearn’s signature Skynets commissioned for LAM’s 8th Annual Art & Nature Festival, was dismantled

Sun sets girl in tree

Click on photo for a larger image

Suspended using transparent monofilament netting and rigged inconspicuously, the waving forms appeared to levitate in midair, finessed by the wind patterns

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.