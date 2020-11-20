NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 93  |  November 20, 2020

Pageant of the Masters recreates masterpieces 112020

Pageant of the Masters recreates masterpieces for holiday tree at South Coast Plaza 

The celebrated Pageant of the Masters is decking the halls at South Coast Plaza this holiday season. The first annual Pavilion of Holiday Trees, a spectacular exhibit and auction now through December 4, features more than thirty one-of-a-kind trees decorated by Southern California, national, and international nonprofit arts institutions. 

The Pageant of the Masters tree is decorated with 24 mini masterpiece replicas personally hand painted by Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy. The tree is available to bid on through an online charity auction with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the Pageant. Like many other arts institutions across the nation, the Pageant is coping with the impacts of the pandemic on the nonprofit. Bidding is now live through December 4 at www.scparts.givesmart.com. The tree will be delivered to the winner just in time for the holiday season.

Pageant of tree

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Special Pageant of the Masters tree is available to bid on now through December 4

“It is my hope that these mementos of mini masterpieces will be cherished long after the holiday season,” said Challis Davy. 

Challis Davy selected 24 iconic images from the book Sister Wendy’s Story of Painting to feature on the festive tree. The mini replicas were drawn freehand and then painted with acrylic paint on canvas boards, many taking the Pageant Director close to two hours to paint. Onlookers will recognize works by Vincent Van Gogh, Pablo Picasso, Edouard Manet, and other master artists whose paintings have often been transformed into life-sized recreations in the world-famous Pageant of the Masters.

For an up-close look at the mini masterpieces, visit www.foapom.com/pageant-christmas-tree

Also adorning the tree are artists’ palettes, mini classical statuettes, picture frames, garlands, and a tree topper made of artists’ paint brushes.

The winning bidder will also receive six tickets to the VIP night performance of next summer’s Pageant of the Masters, Made in America, on July 6 plus a private behind-the-scenes tour for six during a Pageant rehearsal, prior to the show (date TBD). At the rehearsal, the winner will have the exclusive opportunity to meet Pageant Director Davy and watch the making of a living picture.

The Pavilion of Holiday Trees is available to view free to the public 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. now through December 4 at The Pavilion, an open-air space at South Coast Plaza’s north parking structure. COVID-related safety measures will be observed at The Pavilion and throughout South Coast Plaza. The Pavilion of Trees is produced by South Coast Plaza with Baruch/Gayton Productions.

 

