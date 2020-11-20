NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 93  |  November 20, 2020

COVID-19: 806 new cases and 11 new deaths reported in OC 112120

COVID-19: 806 new cases and 11 new deaths reported in OC, 9 new cases in Laguna Beach

Sadly, OC Health Care Agency reports that 1,551 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County, including 11 new deaths reported today (November 21). There have been “less than five deaths” of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reports that there have been 69,142 cumulative cases of COVID-19 countywide to date, an increase of 806 cases today.

The county reports that there have been 293 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, an increase of nine cases today. This represents a per capita rate of 12.544 cases per thousand residents.

The county reports that 30 percent of ICU beds and 66 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 365 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (includes ICU); 88 are in ICU.

The county estimates 57,723 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the data dashboard, click here.

Numbers are updated daily by Stu News Laguna and reported on our social media pages @StuNewsLaguna.

COVID 19 County 11 21 20 1

COVID 19 County 11 21 20 2

Click on photos for larger images

Courtesy of OC Health Care Agency

Orange County COVID-19 case data as of November 21, as reported by the County; click here to visit page that is updated daily

 

