 Volume 12, Issue 93  |  November 20, 2020

COVID-19: 1,422 new cases reported in OC 112320

COVID-19: 1,422 new cases reported in OC, 11 new cases in Laguna Beach

Orange County experienced a spike of 1,422 cases of COVID-19 today (November 23), including 11 newly reported cases in Laguna Beach. OC Health Care Agency reports that there have been 71,116 cumulative cases of COVID-19. The county also reports that “according to the California Department of Public Health, the State’s system is undergoing maintenance and this weekend’s case and test counts may appear lower as a result.”

Sadly, the county reports that 1,554 people have died due to COVID-19 in Orange County. There have been “less than five deaths” of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reports that there have been 304 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, including 11 newly reported cases today. This represents a per capita rate of 13.015 cases per thousand residents.

The county reports that 25 percent of ICU beds and 66 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 428 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (includes ICU); 105 are in ICU.

The county estimates 58,102 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the data dashboard, click here.

Orange County COVID-19 case data as of November 23, as reported by the County; click here to visit page that is updated daily

 

