 Volume 12, Issue 94  |  November 24, 2020

Dennis’ Tidbits 112420

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

November 24, 2020

The mystery of El Nino and La Nina 

Dennis 5Today’s burning question: Why do El Nino and La Nina only occur in the Pacific? This question does not have a simple or straightforward answer, since this is not a settled issue. Fundamentally no one is exactly sure why the Pacific should have an El Nino/La Nina cycle and the Atlantic does not.

What we do know is size matters. A fundamental difference between the Atlantic and Pacific is the width of the equatorial region. The Pacific is more than twice as wide. This is important to their capacity to sustain an El Nino/La Nina cycle because of the peculiar dynamics of equatorial waves. These waves are not the familiar surf or swell seen on the surface, but very large-scale motions that carry changes in currents and temperatures over thousands of miles. The period of these waves is measured in months, and they take typically three months to more than a year to cross the Pacific. 

Surprisingly, these waves do not spread out equally in all directions like waves made by dropping a rock in a lake, but preferentially propagate eastward or westward. When winds blow over a large area of the ocean consistently for a month or more, equatorial waves are usually generated, and these then modify conditions over a very large region, including places far removed from where they were generated. For example, winds over the far western Pacific make waves that carry the signal to the coast of South America, even though the winds in the South American region may not change at all. The subsurface changes due to the arriving waves can then cause sea surface temperature changes, entirely due to winds occurring many thousands of miles to the west.

With the huge distances across the Pacific, one side of the ocean can be reacting to conditions due to one set of waves, while the other can be doing something completely different. As the waves propagate back and forth, a cycle can be set up that oscillates (El Nino/La Nina). The much smaller Atlantic, on the other hand, is not large enough to sustain much of an oscillation, since the waves cross it so quickly, often in only a month or so. 

This does not allow a cross-ocean contrast to be created, or an oscillation to be set up. Some indications suggest that some kind of weak oscillation may occur in the Atlantic, but it never gets to the amplitude of that in the Pacific. This year’s hyper La Nina did, however, affect the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season in a huge way as upper-level shear winds and much warmer than normal ocean temps were the main players, but it was the Pacific oscillation that caused all the havoc in the Atlantic.

A second reason that the Pacific is more important in this regard is that the fundamental driver of the whole ocean-atmospheric circulation is heat. The large width across the Pacific allows the existence of a huge pool of super warm water in the west. The smaller distances across the Atlantic mean that the Atlantic warm pool is much smaller. The Pacific warm pool is a gigantic source of heat that is one of the main controls of the atmosphere. When the warm pool shifts east due to the slackening of the easterly trades becoming much larger or when the pool shrinks due to increased easterly trades, the effects reverberate around the world causing weather disruptions around the world associated with the El Nino/La Nina cycle. 

In the Atlantic there is simply not enough of a warm pool to make that much difference to worldwide weather. So even if there is an analogue to El Nino in the Atlantic, it has much less power to cause weather disturbances that affect more than local conditions. During El Ninos, Atlantic tropical system frequency is usually slower than average but that’s about it. I must note here that some of my reference points were obtained from the ninth edition of The Weather Almanac. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. 

See y’all on Friday, ALOHA!

 

