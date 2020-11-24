NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 94  |  November 24, 2020

Police Beat 112420

Incident Reports

Saturday, Nov 21

S Coast Hwy | 2700 Block | Battery: Spouse/Ex-spouse/Date 

5:02 p.m. A 54-year-old person was arrested for battery: spouse/ex-spouse/date. Bail was set at $10,000.

S Coast Hwy | 31400 Block | DUI with 1 Prior, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% or Higher, Possession of a Narcotic Controlled Substance 

3:30 p.m. A 63-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI with one prior, driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, and possession of a narcotic controlled substance. Bail was set at $10,000.

S Coast Hwy & Montage Resort Drive | Battery: Spouse/Ex-spouse/Date 

12:39 p.m. A 22-year-old person was arrested for battery: spouse/ex-spouse/date. Bail was set at $10,000.

Unknown | Warrant 

8:32 a.m. A 30-year-old person was arrested on a warrant for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Bail was set at $25,000.

S Coast Hwy | 1500 Block | Trespassing

7:24 a.m. A 35-year-old person was arrested for trespassing. Bail was set at $500.

Legion St | 400 Block | Possession of a Stolen Vehicle/Vessel, Embezzlement over $400

7:01 a.m. A 39-year-old person was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel and embezzlement over $400. Bail was set at $20,000.

Friday, Nov 20

Laguna Canyon Road | 2900 Block | Possession of a Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia

9:24 p.m. A 52-year-old person was arrested for possession of a narcotic controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. Bail was set at $500.

Laguna Canyon Road | 20600 Block | DUI 

9:15 a.m. A 30-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Bail was set at $2,500.

Thursday, Nov 19

Broadway St & Beach St | Contempt of Court: Disobeying Court Order, Driving While License is Suspended Due to DUI, Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale, Possession of a Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possession/Purchase for Sale of a Narcotic Controlled Substance, DUI – Drugs

8:43 p.m. A 27-year-old person was arrested for contempt of court: disobeying a court order, driving while one’s license is suspended due to DUI, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession/purchase for sale of a narcotic controlled substance, and on suspicion of DUI – drugs. No bail was set. 

Unknown | DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% or Higher 

7:15 p.m. A 21-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $2,500.

Mountain Road | 200 Block | Driving with a Suspended/Revoked Driver’s License, Possession of a Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia

5:17 p.m. A 34-year-old person was arrested for driving with a suspended/revoked driver’s license, possession of a narcotic controlled substance, and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. Bail was set at $500.

Mountain Road | 200 Block | Possession of a Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance

5:16 p.m. A 23-year-old person was arrested for possession of a narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $500.

2nd Ave | 31600 Block | Petty Theft

8:59 a.m. LBPD received a report in reference to the theft of planters from the courtyard. The approximate loss was $800.

Wednesday, Nov 18

S Coast Hwy | 100 Block | Exhibiting Deadly Weapon Other Than Firearm, Threatening Crime with Intent to Terrorize

2:59 p.m. A 42-year-old person was arrested for exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm and threatening crime with the intent to terrorize. Bail was set at $20,000.

Laguna Canyon Road | 2222 Block | DUI, Driving with a Blood Alcohol Content 0.08% or Higher 

1:49 a.m. A 30-year-old person was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher. Bail was set at $2,500.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every suspect is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

