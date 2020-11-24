NewLeftHeader

 November 24, 2020

Despite COVID, Catmosphere Laguna lands on its feet, just like its rescued cats

Cats always land on their feet – and local nonprofit Catmosphere Laguna is no exception. Exciting new plans are afoot for its rescued kitties, says founder Gail Landau.

“While COVID-19 restrictions and our small size mean that, for now, the cat café and lounge will need to close down, Catmosphere Laguna Foundation will live on,” she says. “We’ll continue to place rescue cats with loving families, just as we’ve done for nearly 200 happy kitties and humans in the past couple of years.”

Landau says the future will bring pop-up adoption events, starting with Black Cat Furriday and Small Business Caturday this week, Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m., at the location on Forest Ave before the cat café finally closes its doors. 

Later events will take place at locations to be announced while scouting for a new permanent home continues.

Catmosphere Laguna is a different kind of rescue

Laguna’s local cat rescue is a little different from other rescue organizations, says the “matchmaker to the meows.”

“At Catmosphere Laguna, we’re uniquely focused on matching human and feline ‘purrsonalities’ to maximize the number of successful adoptions,” Landau says.

She explains that some families prefer mellow cats, others want feisty kitties, and it’s important that needier felines are adopted out to people who are happy to give them all the attention they deserve. 

“We’re looking for the perfect situation for felines and humans.”

Despite COVID Morticia

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

A match made in heaven: Morticia goes home with adoring human family

Landau cites the recent adoption of the aptly-named Morticia over Halloween holiday as a good example of finding the perfect match.

“Because this lovely warm couple so openly and immediately expressed their grief to me over the loss of their beloved female cat, I knew that another very well socialized female cat would be a good fit,” she says. 

“Morticia was raised by her foster human since her birth and was very comfortable with human touch anda lots of affection. My suggestion worked and, at just 12 weeks old, she is exactly the right age to grow with them.”

This weekend, Catmosphere Laguna’s two adoption events, the last at the current premises, will provide plenty of opportunities to get purssonal with the kitties. Strict COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including a mask mandate (only cats exempt).

“After signing waivers, groups of four or fewer at a time will be allowed into the cat lounge to play with the adorable cats. It’ll cost $10 for adults for 30 minutes and be free for kids under 16,” Landau says. “There’ll also be lots of discounted merchandise on sale, helping to defray our expenses for prepping our kitties for adoption, including neutering/spaying, shots, and other veterinary expenses.”

No reservations are needed – just head over to 380 Forest Ave and get your feline fix!

Add to the kitty to help homeless kitties

It’s not cheap to take care of and seek adopters for dozens of homeless and abandoned cats.

“Much of the work we do has always gone on behind the scenes: taking care of the cats’ veterinary needs, visiting the homes of potential owners to ensure the cats will have the best possible lives, and chatting with the humans to find out what they’re looking for in their new family member,” Landau notes. “And that continues apace.

“Though COVID-19 restrictions have forced us to cease operations in our Café & Lounge, we are thrilled that we’ve developed great relationships with foster families and would-be adopters who contact us daily and weekly to find their special kitten or cat. 

“Watch for exciting announcements about 2021 coming soon!”

For more information about Catmosphere Laguna Foundation, head to the nonprofit’s website at www.catmospherelaguna.com or follow on Instagram @camosphere_laguna. You may all call (949) 619-MEOW. Donations to the Foundation are most welcome – think about putting something in the kitty for the kitties’ upkeep!

 

