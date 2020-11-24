NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 94  |  November 24, 2020

Heavy-lift fire helitanker shows its stuff 112420

Heavy-lift fire helitanker shows its stuff during training exercise using Laguna’s HeloPod

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The CH-47 Chinook helitanker is the largest and most capable heavy-lift fire helicopter in the world. During a demonstration last Tuesday, its efficiency in conjunction with the HeloPod – Laguna’s water refilling station – was put to the test. An Orange County Fire Authority helicopter also participated in the exercise.

The helitanker can drop 3,000 gallons of water or retardant in a single pass. Laguna Beach firefighters filled the HeloPod via a firehose connected to a nearby hydrant. Currently, the HeloPod is installed on the fire road between the Top of the World Trailhead and Moulton Meadows Park. However, it can be trailered and moved to another location in the City.

Laguna Beach Fire Chief Mike Garcia says, “Its placement is pretty central to any place in Laguna. It’s been difficult to find another area for a second location because of accessibility.”

Heavy lift fire snorkel

Click on photo for a larger image

Helitanker lifting snorkel after refilling 

Southern California Edison (SCE) is providing funding for the CH-47 twin-engine, tandem rotor, heavy-lift helicopter for 83 days starting October 1, 2020. The helitanker is leased and operated by Coulson Aviation, Inc., and is stationed in Los Alamitos. It will be available around the clock to counties serviced by SCE including Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside, and San Bernardino.

“It was temporarily contracted to be available for the duration of the wildfire season,” says Chief Garcia.

Deploying water refilling stations for firefighting helicopters within the City was one of many recommended actions in a very comprehensive Wildfire Mitigation and Fire Safety Report developed by a Council subcommittee consisting of Mayor Bob Whalen and Council Member Sue Kempf during seven months of very hard work with City staff. The short-term recommendations in this report were adopted unanimously by the full Council on July 23, 2019. 

Heavy lift fire sue and mike

Click on photo for a larger image

Council Member Sue Kempf and Fire Chief Mike Garcia 

Chief Garcia says, “The HeloPod is very effective and means so much for fighting wildfires. It’s a great tool that I hope we don’t ever have to use, but we will continue to practice. I have to commend the City Council for getting it paid for and in place so quickly.”

Kempf says, “The new HeloPod technology gives us another weapon in our arsenal to fight wildfires in our canyons and open space. Helicopters can fill and deposit water on fires in surgical fashion in a matter of a few minutes, allowing fire crews to concentrate on battling blazes from the ground. As I watched the demonstration, I was amazed at the accuracy and efficiency of the helicopter pilots to drop down over the water tank and quickly move away to address a target.

“This local water source capability was included in the Fire Safety and Fire Mitigation Plan that Mayor Bob Whalen and I presented and passed through City Council in July of 2019. We will continue to execute on this plan and look for additional opportunities to protect our beautiful town from the threat of wildfires.”

Heavy lift fire water dropping

Click on photo for a larger image

Helitanker dropping water in canyon 

In part, the plan reads, “The City’s fire safety experts stated before both EDPC and Council that this new system will enable water dropping firefighting helicopters operated by OCFA and possibly other mutual aid partner agencies to make more drops in or near Laguna Beach since they won’t need to fly back to base to refill their water tanks after each drop.   

“That, in turn, should help firefighters more effectively defend our community from the kind of very dangerous, fast-moving wildfires we’ve seen throughout CA in recent years.”   

“I really appreciate how quickly Chief Garcia was able to get the HeloPod in place,” said City Manager John Pietig. “This device is a force multiplier that significantly increases the amount of water helicopters can drop on fires.” 

Sonny Myers, Director of Laguna Beach CERT and CERT Instructor, adds his praise. “The City approval, purchase, and installation of the portable HeloPod was money well spent towards protecting Laguna Beach from wildfires. Having a locally available, on-demand water source for water-dropping helicopters to combat brush and wild land fires will strengthen our resources in the event that we need to protect our residents, homes, and wildlands. Being portable, the HeloPod can be placed in the most strategic location during fire season for protecting Laguna Beach and surrounding areas and then be moved to storage when not needed. I’m happy that our City has added this to our fire protection ‘toolkit.’”

Heavy lift fire OCFA pod

Click on photo for a larger image

Orange County Fire Authority helicopter

The HeloPod is from Pump-Pod USA and has, among others, the following features: Large capacity cisterns ranging from 3,000 - 7,000 gallons; easily transportable via flatbed wrecker, hook truck, tilt-bed trailer, or heavy lift helicopter; plumbing supports ground loading or aerial loading, and it has reinforced steel sidewalls for durability.

Strictly speaking as a civilian resident appointed to serve on the City’s Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee (EDPC), which advises Council on matters pertaining to disaster prevention, planning, and preparedness, Matt Lawson says, “I commend Council and City staff for purchasing and immediately deploying this state-of-the-art HeloPod Portable Helicopter Water Refilling System.

“I also commend our Fire Department for timely joint training activity with Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) Air Operations to ensure that our community realizes the full benefit from this vital public safety enhancement.”

Chief Garcia adds, “To have the ability to use the HeloPod in the initial fighting of a fire is very important. Normally, a helicopter would drop water and go away to fill up again which means down time with no water capabilities. Now we can keep the helicopters in the area. This is a tremendous benefit in fighting fires.” 

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, see the slideshow below

 

