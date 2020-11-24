NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 94  |  November 24, 2020

Walking for Water Club creates opportunities 112420

Walking for Water Club creates opportunities for community to help raise money

As the holiday season approaches, the Walking for Water (WFW) Club at LBHS has created opportunities for the community to help support its efforts abroad. The continued mandates surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have  highlighted the importance of water and sanitation now more than ever. After a successful virtual event, the students began thinking of innovative ways to continue fundraising.

The Wisdom Spring organization that oversees WFW not only focuses on providing sanitary drinking water but also education for younger children. Their recent project is in Amboseli, Kenya, where currently over 70 children ages 5-7 cannot walk the 10-mile round trip to the government school as it is too far and dangerous given the presence of wild animals. Many of them also don’t have proper clothing or shoes. Wisdom Spring is providing a classroom, two teachers, books, and uniforms (one for the summer and one for the winter). In order to continue implementing these amazing resources, WFW has decided to come up with an educational opportunity of its own.

The club wants to raise money by providing tutoring help to local kids in Laguna Beach. Students from grades 9 to 12, who are well-versed in all subjects, will tutor students in need by offering a flexible payment system that reflects their circumstances. Resumes of these respective tutors will be provided and the process to find a helping hand will be easy.

In an effort to continue the Laguna Beach community’s involvement with Wisdom Spring, these tutors will also serve as role models and encourage fellow students to help the club grow in the future. More information will be pushed out through Nextdoor.

The virtual event that took place over the summer shed light on the impact of COVID-19, not only within Laguna Beach but worldwide. It was challenging to raise awareness and funding without the physical event showcasing the games, auction items, and performances that were intended. Holding a “Virtual Walk” proved how important it was to be conscious and alert about the effects this pandemic could have. A widespread issue like this impacted the world in different

ways but it undeniably took a toll on the communities Walking for Water has been aiding. 

In Burkina Faso alone, hundreds of health centers were forced to close, and citizens weren’t able to receive the help they needed. With cases continuously increasing, the necessity for helping these underprivileged countries is more important than ever. Water is critical to human health, a healthy environment, and poverty reduction. Developing countries like Kenya, Ghana, and Burkina Faso are typically the most affected by water shortages and poor water quality. Up to 80 percent of illnesses in the developing world are linked to inadequate water and sanitation.

The students of the LBHS club also took part in an art project where each person designed a canvas conveying their feelings about being in quarantine and the pandemic as a whole. Each of the unique prints were placed on postcards and are available for purchase as well. A percentage of the money goes to these countries in order to build them wells to provide sanitary drinking water, so the purchase of any item really will make a helpful donation toward the matter.

In continuous efforts to boost funding, Walking for Water recently added new merchandise to its online store. Cloth safety masks are now available in a variety of colors and sizes. This will allow buyers to stay safe, promote the organization, and contribute to the cause. There is also a variety of clothing, sweatshirts, and t-shirts all stocked in time for the holidays. Visit www.wisdomspring.orgto see the various items available.

Importantly, Walking for Water has made an active effort to reach new goals and maintain old ones. Hopefully after reading about what they do, you may find yourself touched and inspired to participate in a cause with such a practical world interconnected purpose. There are multiple ways to get involved and devote time to learning more about why it is important to continue providing both water and education to places that lack these necessities. 

To learn more about WFW, to donate, or to watch the past Virtual Walk, go to www.wisdomspring.org.

 

