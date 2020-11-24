NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 94  |  November 24, 2020

Blue Bell Gardens Greeter Cat art project 112420

Blue Bell Gardens Greeter Cat art project unveiled on November 20

Screamer the Greeter Cat, the art piece painted by recent Laguna College of Art & Design graduate Rebecca Kruger, was dedicated on Friday, Nov 20 in Blue Bell Gardens at the Blue Bell Foundation for Cats in Laguna Canyon.

The Greeter Cat sculpture is the second in a series of original artworks planned to infuse the gardens with creative expressions of Laguna artists. The first, Cats in the Canyon mosaic bench, was designed, created, and installed by Marlo Bartels in 2018. 

Rebecca used a whimsical and colorful fusion of day and night Laguna garden, ocean, and beach scenes to honor Screamer, the raspy-voiced tuxedo cat who served as Blue Bell’s unofficial greeter until her passing a few years ago.

Blue Bell Rebecca

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Artist Rebecca Kruger with her “Screamer the Greeter Cat” 

“The Blue Bell Foundation for Cats is truly a unique place and a noble cause,” Rebecca says. “I am honored to have worked with them on this special project.” 

“We are thrilled with the terrific job Rebecca did in meeting this unusual artistic challenge,” notes Jeff Zakaryan, chairman of Blue Bell’s Advisory Board and sponsor of the project. “She is a gifted young artist with professional business skills beyond her years.” 

“A creative opportunity like this gives our emerging artists the professional experience and confidence they need to successfully build their careers,” adds LCAD’s Director of Career Services Robin Fuld.

The Blue Bell Foundation for Cats, a nonprofit, offers loving and compassionate lifetime care for senior cats whose owners can no longer care for them.

For more information, go to www.bluebellcats.org.

 

