Local violin shop owner builds custom violin as a gift to Laguna student or player

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Stephen Davy, owner of Stephen R. Davy Violins, spent the pandemic building a custom violin for a fortunate recipient, who has yet to be found.

Prior to that time, Davy received an art grant for $5,000 – funded by the Wayne Peterson Fund – from the City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission to build a custom violin so that it could be gifted to a local Laguna student or player.

“I am interested in gifting it to help inspire a musical student to pursue music,” Davy said. “The recipient would need to have some form of connection to Laguna or lived in Laguna and has moved to college. We prefer an intermediate to skilled level young player. It was a great thing what the Arts Commission did, and I hope to get the violin to the right person. I look forward to who that might be.”

This was among the many donations made by the Wayne Peterson Fund of the Laguna Beach Community Foundation.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Custom violin awaits recipient

Cultural Arts Manager Siân Poeschl developed a proposal for a grant program for Laguna Beach artists to return to creative work. Poeschl shared the concept with the Laguna Beach Community Foundation, who has undertaken great work and has supported the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. A donation of $100,000 was awarded to the City of Laguna Beach, made possible by a gift from the Wayne Peterson Fund of the Laguna Beach Community Foundation, to support Laguna Beach artists. The grant program was unanimously supported by the City Council and Arts Commission.

As a community, Laguna Beach has evolved with artists at its core. Artists are integral in shaping the city and are an economic driver. The City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission believed that in order to support resident artists they need to work here to remain here. As a result, the Fostering Creativity Grants program was initiated.

Grants were awarded to Laguna Beach resident artists of amounts between $1,000 and $8,000.

According to his wife, Dee Challis Davy, once a recipient is found, part of the grant proposal was that Davy would host a recital at which his daughter-in-law would play the custom violin and then present it to the recipient.

Violin shop

“It took several months,” Davy said. “It’s a long process that can’t be rushed, especially in later stages.”

Davy established Stephen R. Davy Violins in 1974 in Washington D.C. and relocated to Laguna Beach in 1982. For many years, he was also a professional guitarist. Originally working out of his house, Davy opened his shop in 1993 across the street from his current location – which he moved to in 2008. Before he opened his store, Davy ran an antique shop where he displayed violins.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Davy looks forward to finding the right recipient

Stephen R. Davy Violins specializes in the sales, restoration and repair of fine bowed instruments as well as bow re-hair, rentals, accessories and adjustment. They also provide rental instruments supporting school music programs in the Southern California area.

Davy studied violin making with Italian luthier Albert Moglie, a master violin maker and the curator for more than 50 years of the Stradivarius instruments at the Smithsonian Institution, specializing in fine bow re-hair and personal adjustment appointments for optimum sound quality. Davy credits his mentors Harry Duffy, Karl Roy, Albert Moglie and Lynn Hannings.

Anyone interested in becoming the recipient of the violin, should call Davy at 949.499.5088 for more information on how to apply.

Stephen R. Davy Violins is located at 31662 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

For more information on Stephen R. Davy Violins, go to www.davy-violins.com.

South Laguna Community Garden Park might just be the place for you

Have you always wanted to try your hand at gardening, but weren’t sure where to start? Perhaps you are a seasoned gardener, but lack a sunny spot of soil to work with. Does the idea of meeting and working alongside your family and neighbors to make our community a greener and better place appeal to you? The South Laguna Community Garden Park (SLCGP) currently has openings and now is your chance to join.

Thanks to dedicated volunteers and generous donations, what was a vacant lot in 2009, is now a bustling and productive organic garden park with 53 raised beds (6’x8’) cared for by individual families or shared between friends. Over the years, more than 400 people have become members of Laguna’s only community garden, and countless others – locals and tourists alike – enjoy the public park space every day.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of SLCGP

South Laguna Community Garden Park is a lovely mix of vegetables, flowers and herbs

The fall and winter growing seasons are actually the most rewarding, so don’t let the upcoming change of seasons deter you from joining. Greens such as kale, chard, lettuces, herbs and root vegetables thrive in our moderate climate and many even enjoy sharing their abundant harvest with neighbors. Some have even perfected growing varieties of winter tomato plants. Volunteers are always happy to help others with improving their soil or choosing proper plants to grow, so don’t be intimidated if you’re not a “gardening expert.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Shoveling soil to distribute to the garden beds

This last year, gardeners embarked on the challenging task of removing invasive nightshade from the surrounding slopes, and replacing it with California native and drought-tolerant plants. Not only was there a drastic reduction in pests, but many more native birds and beneficial insects, including wrens, Monarch butterflies and praying mantises are now using the garden areas as habitat. Garden members care for the park’s public areas by pruning, weeding and planting when needed. Many enjoy this rewarding activity as much as tending to their boxes. Some volunteers come solely to help maintain the overall garden.

Click on photo for a larger image

Meeting and working alongside family and neighbors in the garden park

In the past year and a half during the pandemic, the SLCGP has taken on an even more important role for the community. Despite being closed to non-members for a short time at the onset, as advised by the CDC, the garden park has provided a place for neighbors and visitors to meet safely and offered much needed “green therapy.” In the coming months, the garden park will again be offering its popular events – community potlucks featuring the famous Garden Band, sing-alongs and gardening classes.

For information on how to join, visit http://southlaguna.org/garden/garden-plot-applications/ or email GardenPark@SouthLaguna.org. Call 949.228.8690.

The South Laguna Community Garden Park is located at 31610 Coast Highway and Eagle Rock Way in Laguna Beach.

LagunaTunes singing through COVID

The LagunaTunes Community Chorus is live again! After months of Zoom meetings, recorded rehearsal tracks and recorded online “mini-concerts,” the chorus is cautiously reconvening in person. All participants must show proof of vaccination and rehearsals are held outdoors. It is not too late to join for the Fall 2021 season. Love to sing? No auditions are required and all skill levels are welcome. Preparations will soon be underway for a holiday performance in December, so keep your eyes out for more details.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LagunaTunes

Rehearsals are held Saturdays at 10 a.m. on the outdoor patio behind St. Mary’s Church at 428 Park Ave., Laguna Beach. The group’s motto is “creating community through the joy of singing.” Membership requirements: Proof of COVID vaccination, $50 membership fee, and a desire to add your voice and share the joy.

The chorus is led by Bob Gunn, popular director of Orange County’s Men Alive chorus and Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir. LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone (no auditions). Funding is provided by the Festival of Arts Foundation, lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

For more information, visit www.lagunatuneschorus.org or email pattijodes@aol.com.

Laguna Art Museum exhibition showcases the works of Jessie Arms Botke

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) will be exhibiting, “A Fanciful World: Jessie Arms Botke” from November 4 through January 16, 2022.

Bold, decorative studies of exotic birds and flowers are the subject of Botke’s most notable paintings. After settling in California, she reached her stylistic peak in the 1930s with eye-dazzling artworks adorned with gold and silver leaf, inspired by Japanese design and European landscape aesthetics.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Botke’s Cockatoos and Easter Lily Vine (Beaumontia), oil on panel, 1961, The Rowe Collection

Despite her prolific output and successful career, few exhibitions have focused solely on Botke’s work. This exhibition examines work from different periods of Botke’s career and travels including a magnificent 29-foot-long mural that once adorned the Oaks Hotel in Ojai, Calif.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. www.lagunaartmuseum.org

Crystal Cove State Park

Crystal Cove State Park is welcoming visitors with their November program of events. For more information, visit

www.crystalcovestatepark.org

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy Instagram

Fall is an exciting time to learn about our local nature. Join a park naturalist on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. for an easy 1.5 hour nature hike along Moro Canyon at Crystal Cove State Park and learn lots of fun facts and wildlife nuggets about the plants and animals living in the Park. Meet at the Berns Amphitheater (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park follow the signs to the Campground/Moro day use.) $15 day-use fee.

Enjoy a -0.3 low tide at Crystal Cove State Park with a park naturalist on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m. who will lead a guided tidepool walk to Pelican Point and help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet on the beach at the bottom of the stairs at Pelican Point parking lot #2. (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot.) $15 day-use fee.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Crystal Cove Conservancy

Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating gray whales and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 9 a.m. for a Whale & Wildlife “Twalk” and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures as you walk the bluff trail and scan the ocean at each overlook. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast left at kiosk to the last lot.) Day-use fee: $15.

Artists applications now available for FOA summer 2022 Fine Art Show

The nation’s most prestigious, highly competitive, regional juried Fine Art Show at the Festival of Arts (FOA) in Laguna Beach is now accepting artist applications for the 2022 Fine Art Show.

Featuring original artwork from Orange County’s finest artists and juried by some of the most recognized names in West Coast’s art community, the 2022 art show is slated to run July 5-September 2, 2022.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

FOA Fine Art Show accepting applications for 2022 Fine Art Show

Artists interested in applying for the 2022 Fine Art Show are required to submit three digital images per media, as well as complete an application form and send it to the Festival of Arts by Monday, November 1.

Artists applying to the Festival of Arts must be able to show that they have resided in Orange County for at least one year prior to November 1, 2021. Jurying fees are $50 per medium submitted. Applicants must apply online through the festival’s website at www.foapom.com/apply.

The festival jurors score the submitted artwork based on excellence of craftsmanship; facility with media; excellence in the use of design elements; and professional presentation.

The panel of art experts jurying for the 2022 Fine Arts Show include:

–Selma Holo, executive director of USC Museum

–Kim Kanatani, museum director of the UCI Institute and Museum for California Art

–Juri Koll, founder and director of the Venice Institute of Contemporary Art

–Gerard Stripling, sculpture artist, Laguna Beach

When asked what he will look for while jurying, Juri Koll shared, “I look for something unique and different, authentic, meaning does it speak of its own mind? How does the work stand in the contemporary/art historical perspective? I most look forward to new discoveries.”

Koll has been an artist and curator since the 1970s. As founder and director of the Venice Institute of Contemporary Art (ViCA) since 2011, Koll curates and presents exhibits at museums, galleries, and fairs in the U.S. and abroad, such as the Chabot Museum in Rotterdam, Netherlands, the Wilhelm-Morgner-Haus Museum in Germany, the Long Beach Museum of Art Annex, the Torrance Art Museum, the Museum of Art and History, OCCCA, Photo LA, Art Palm Springs, the LA Art Show, Gallery 825, TAG, and MuzeuMM Gallery. ViCA’s gallery is located in downtown Los Angeles.

Joining Koll is the reputable Selma Holo who is the current executive director of USC Museums. Holo received her doctorate at UC Santa Barbara in Spanish Art, MA at Hunter College, CUNY, NY and BA at Northwestern University in Spanish language and literature. She taught art history at Art Center College of Design for three years before assuming the post of curator of acquisitions at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena. After her stint there, she became director of the USC Fisher Museum of Art and then executive director of USC Museums.

Internationally renowned museum educator, scholar and collaborative arts producer Kim Kanatani is also looking forward to reviewing the submitted artwork for the Festival of Arts upcoming season. “I’m honored to be invited as a juror for the festival and committed to contributing to the cultural ecosystem of Orange County and beyond,” said Kanatani. She continued, “I always look forward to seeing and discovering the varied perspectives, materials, and approaches that an artist is interrogating and exploring.”

Kanatani joined the University of California, Irvine as the inaugural museum director of the UCI Institute and Museum for California Art (IMCA) in September 2019. She spearheads the development of this new university and community asset that exhibits and collects an inclusive historic arc of modern and contemporary California art. Kanatani comes to IMCA from the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City, where she served as deputy director and the Gail Engelberg director of education since 2001.

Rounding out the selected jurors is Gerard Stripling, who is a self-taught artist that grew up in Los Angeles. A sculpture artist, Stripling has exhibited his work at FOA and has had great success in forming a clientele that recognizes the beauty and strength in his work. His sculptures are featured in many significant collections, both public and private. He lives in Laguna Beach and works full-time as an artist.

The Festival of Arts grounds is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road.

For more information on the jurors and how to apply, visit www.foapom.com/apply. For more information on artist applications, contact the Exhibits Department at christine.georgantas@foapom.com.

Mozart Classical Orchestra to open Music Director Ami Porat’s 37th season

Ami Porat, the music director of the Mozart Classical Orchestra, has announced the opening program of the 2021-2022 season, featuring masterworks in new settings while celebrating the Orchestra’s 37th season.

Three subscription programs from November through May will feature, among others, works of Dvorak, Piazzolla, Brahms, Tchaikovsky, Deutscher, Haydn and Mozart.

The orchestra’s education and outreach events, Mozart on the Move and Mozart for Teens, enter their 34th year.

For the first concert, the Mozart Classical Orchestra will return to the Artist’s Theatre in Laguna Beach High School, where it played its first professional season in 1985. The grand opening is Sunday, Nov. 21, featuring the celebrated Mozart Flute Concerto in D Major, what many have called “his great contribution to the short list of works in the solo repertory.” It will be performed by principal flutist of the MCO, Patti Cloud.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by David Salahi

Mozart Classical Orchestra to open season on November 21

In a deal literally signed on a napkin in a bar, Mozart agreed to write “some music” for the flute during a chat with a boat captain and amateur flutist. The Concerto in D major was one the works in that deal.

The program will close with Haydn’s Bb major Symphony, No. 74 – a masterpiece in motion, a vibrant and humorous work that contributed to Haydn’s musical immortality well beyond Vienna.

The program opens with the maestro’s newly minted edition of the Slavonic Dance No. 16, in Ab major, written by Dvorak upon advice received from Brahms.

This performance will be presented at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit www.mozartorchestra.org/sngconcerts.html. For season tickets, visit http://mozartorchestra.org/orderfrm.html.

Laguna Beach High School is located at 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

Meet Pet of the Week Raja

Raja is currently taking over Pet of the Week. She is a 2-year-old spayed brindle shepherd mix. Raja was previously abandoned and left tied to a post in town, which led to some behavior issues. Through a lot of training and love, Raja is more open to people being around her, but it is suggested that she is in a home with no small children. She is very smart and trainable. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Raja adopted as soon as possible.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Raja is ready for new beginnings

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, the shelter’s return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd. For information on adoption procedures, call (949) 497-3552 or go to www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.