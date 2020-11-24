NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 94  |  November 24, 2020

JoAnne Artman Gallery celebrates 12 years in Laguna Beach

JoAnne Artman Gallery opened its space at 326 N Coast Hwy in Laguna Beach 12 years ago, in the fall of 2008, as one of the only contemporary art galleries in the neighborhood, under the guidance and clear vision of Founder and Executive Director JoAnne Artman. No stranger to the art world, Artman has been showing the work of culturally diverse artists throughout her career as a gallery owner. 

Submitted photo

Submitted photo

JoAnne Artman

JoAnne Artman Gallery most recently expanded with a new, additional location on gallery row in Laguna Beach at 346 N Coast Hwy in July of 2020. This exciting expansion enables JoAnne Artman Gallery to continue offering the acclaimed and dynamic shows for which it is known, while broadening its development in showcasing further new arrivals and backroom inventory at its flagship 326 N Coast Hwy Laguna Beach location. 

Submitted photo

Submitted photo

JoAnne Artman Gallery celebrates 12 years in Laguna Beach

Looking to the future and toward the gallery’s incredible relationship with Laguna Beach, JoAnne Artman Gallery will continue delivering thought-provoking exhibitions with exciting and innovative art by some of the world’s best talents.

JoAnne Artman Gallery would like to thank its award-winning artists, loyal clients, as well as everyone who has visited the gallery, for their continued support. The gallery is looking forward to many more years of showcasing captivating art!

For more information, go to www.joanneartmangallery.com.

 

