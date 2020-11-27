NewLeftHeader

clear sky

68.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 95  |  November 27, 2020

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach launches 112720

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach launches Shop2Give virtual auction

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach launched its Shop2Give virtual auction today, November 27 – it will be live through December 6. The holiday auction features items from the Montage, Lululemon, The Ranch at Laguna Beach, Gorjana, and more.

This event is the perfect opportunity to shop for Black Friday sales, while giving back to our kids. The Club is very excited for this shopping event, especially since it had to cancel three of its fundraising events. Proceeds raised through this auction will directly impact our community’s youth. Costs to keep the Club open during this time have increased significantly but the Club remains committed to its mission of empowering all youth to reach their full potential. 

For more information and to make a bid, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org/shop2give

Boys & Girls Club girl with art

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Shop2Give virtual auction will help support Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach in its mission to empower our local youth (photo taken pre-pandemic)

For over 65 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been an indispensable asset to the community. From preschool to parenting classes, the Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles, and creative expression. The Club serves youth ages 3 to 18 years of age at its two sites, Canyon Branch and Bluebird Branch, in Laguna Beach. 

For more information about the Club, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.