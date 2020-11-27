NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 95  |  November 27, 2020

By DENNIS McTIGHE 

November 27, 2020

The highs and lows of Thanksgiving 1981

Dennis 5Time to turn the clocks back to Thanksgiving 1981, one of the most dramatic weather days in Laguna history, when just about everything on the weather menu occurred that day, including occasional torrential downpours, intense lightning and thunder, and an off-the-charts hailstorm. Add to that a total of thirteen waterspouts with the last one reaching EF1 status, with winds up to 95 mph as it made landfall just to the south of the old Aliso Beach Pier in South Laguna.

The day began innocently enough with bright blue skies, just a whisper of an offshore breeze, and a rather mild 57 degrees shortly after sunrise. Turns out, that was the high temp for the day, very unusual as normally our high temp for any given day in late November would occur somewhere around 1 p.m. Shortly thereafter, however, there were clusters of towering cumulus clouds appearing on the southern and western horizon.

A strong upper-level cutoff low was centered just off the coast of Point Conception and began drifting slowly southward. If you’ll remember, a cutoff low is a system that has broken free from the usual storm track, so instead of moving through and being out of the picture in just a couple of hours, the low is free to meander around in any direction it chooses. In this case, instead of moving to the east, the system set its sights on Southern California. The low contained loads of moisture and very cold unstable air, with a great deal of convection within this system, meaning that fireworks would become a certainty, especially as radiation from the bright sun was feeding this deep convection.

By mid-morning, the first heavy showers arrived but no thunder as yet. That would come soon enough. After half an hour of pelting rain, there was a brief clearing spell as the temp outside was now down to 53, but the wind remained fairly calm. Being an upper-level low, most of the winds were blowing higher up in the atmosphere, say at 5,000-10,000 feet, but it was fairly calm at the surface. 

Soon after, the next band of heavy showers invaded the area, accompanied by some pretty intense lightning and thunder that shook the house on a couple of occasions. It absolutely poured for the next 20 minutes, dropping a whopping half inch of rain in that short span. Once again skies cleared briefly before two huge anvil-shaped clouds were on top of us in no time, now appearing at the base of one of the dark cumulonimbus clouds where there was some pretty significant rotation next to the wall cloud. 

I’m thinkin’, wow! This is the kind of atmospheric chaos you’d expect to see in Oklahoma, not Laguna! Suddenly three waterspouts touched down about two miles offshore but dissipated soon after. These thunderstorms were approaching super cell status as the next cell was on us with more torrential rain, lightning, and thunder, and this time the base of the cloud carried a very distinct greenish hue which signified one thing: heavy hail! 

For the next 20 minutes blinding hail with some stones approaching ping pong ball size pelted Laguna, completely covering the ground in solid white! Shortly after that cloud’s attack came two more cells with, get this, a total of six more funnels which all touched down offshore. A couple of these twisters looked to be at least 50-75 yards wide, very large for a Pacific waterspout or anywhere else for that matter. They, too, dissipated in a few minutes. 

Skies cleared briefly but it wasn’t over yet as the next thunder bomber was fast approaching from the west, and four more funnels dropped from the base of this black boiling monster. Three of them were pretty skinny but the fourth and final spout loomed large as it touched down about a mile off the Crystal Cove area. As it plowed southward it was still growing in size, to at least 75 yards wide, and showed little indication it was going to shrink anytime soon. 

Minutes later the twister was coming ashore just south of Aliso Pier and when all was said and done, there was damage to a half dozen beachfront houses before the funnel snaked out and dissipated back into the cloud. Later that afternoon, the NOAA officially declared the twister an F1. Calm was restored by sunset that evening but for one day Oklahoma came to Laguna! 

Here’s hoping that Thanksgiving was a good one for everyone, ALOHA!

 

