 Volume 12, Issue 95  |  November 27, 2020

LBFD seeks community donations for “Spark of Love” Toy Drive

The Laguna Beach Fire Department, in partnership with Southern California Firefighters and ABC7, is again taking part in the annual “Spark of Love” Toy Drive. The campaign collects new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment for underserved children and teens in Orange, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Ventura, and Riverside counties. Toys collected in the respective counties are distributed locally.

This year marks the 28th anniversary of the Firefighters’ “Spark of Love” campaign, which will run through December 24. The Laguna Beach Fire Department has been involved since the program’s inception and each fire station will serve as drop-off sites for new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment. 

LB Firefighters have been involved with the “Spark of Love” program since its inception 

Drop off your new, unwrapped toys or sports equipment to any of Laguna Beach’s four fire stations. Please help us all stay safe by following COVID-19 safety recommendations, including remembering to wear a mask when dropping off your toy donation, ringing the fire station doorbell, and placing the unwrapped gift in the designated “Spark of Love Drop Box,” which will be placed outside each Laguna Beach Fire Station. 

Any new, unwrapped toy must be in its original packaging or box. Sports equipment (balls, tennis racquets, baseball bats, etc.) is not required to have a box or package. The fire department cannot distribute clothing, personal care items, blankets, etc.

Drop off toys or sports items at these four Laguna Beach Fire Stations: 

Fire Station 1: 501 Forest Ave

Fire Station 2: 285 Agate St

Fire Station 3: 2900 Alta Laguna Blvd

Fire Station 4: 31646 2nd Ave

For more information on the “Spark of Love” campaign, visit https://abc7.com/sparkoflove/.

 

