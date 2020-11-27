NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 95  |  November 27, 2020

The truths behind 10 lung cancer myths 112720

The truths behind 10 lung cancer myths

Courtesy of City of Hope Orange County

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in Orange County, but how much do you understand about this disease? There are some misconceptions surrounding lung cancer that may prevent people from getting the early diagnosis and treatment that improve the chances of a successful outcome. Here are the truths behind lung cancer that you should know.

Myth #1: Lung cancer only affects smokers.

Truth: Anyone with lungs can get lung cancer. While smoking is a risk factor, almost 80 percent of patients diagnosed with the disease are not current smokers (about 60 percent are former smokers and 15 percent never started). 

Myth #2: Not many people get lung cancer now that most of us don’t smoke anymore.

Truth: Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in America (not counting skin cancer). American Cancer Society estimated 228,820 cases of lung cancer would be diagnosed in 2020. Risk factors besides smoking include: a personal or family history of lung cancer; exposure to toxins.

Myth #3: The most effective lung cancer screening method is a chest X-ray.

Truth: The gold standard for screening is a low-dose computed tomography (CT) scan, which can reduce lung cancer mortality by as much as 20 percent.

Myth #4: Lung cancer screening is painful.

Truth: Low-dose CT scans don’t cause discomfort, unlike other cancer screening methods such as mammograms or colonoscopies.

Myth #5: Lung cancer screening is expensive.

Truth: Medicare and some private insurance plans cover screening for people who meet the criteria (between ages 55 and 80, with a history of smoking the equivalent of one pack of cigarettes a day for 30 years).

Myth #6: I’m too young to get lung cancer.

Truth: Although most lung cancers occur in people 65 or older, around 30,000 people younger than 50 are diagnosed each year. Genetics can play a role, as can environmental pollutants. 

Myth #7: You don’t need lung cancer screening unless you have symptoms.

Truth: Lung cancer symptoms typically don’t appear until the disease is at an advanced stage. Screening is designed for asymptomatic patients in order to detect cancer as early as possible.

Myth #8: It’s too late, and too difficult, to quit smoking.

Truth: Now is the perfect time to quit smoking. Damaged lungs can heal over time. Look for a lung cancer screening facility that also offers a smoking cessation program to provide you with crucial tools and support.

Myth #9: Screening doesn’t benefit older people.

Truth: Lung cancer screening targets people ages 55 to 80. The average age for a lung cancer diagnosis is around 70 years old.

Myth #10: Lung cancer isn’t survivable.

Truth: There have been many recent advances in lung cancer treatment, giving patients a range of symptom-reducing and life-extending options such as surgery, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, chemotherapy and targeted therapy. The key to survival is early discovery.

When you know the truth about lung cancer, you have the information you need to take charge of your health. Talk with your doctor about your risk factors, schedule a screening if you meet the guidelines and get the help you need to quit smoking once and for all.

City of Hope Newport Beach offers state-of-the-art lung cancer services, including early detection screenings and innovative prevention programs.  Services include low-dose CT screenings, a smoking cessation program and access to world-renowned experts in lung cancer research, diagnosis and treatment. 

For more information:

Screenings: Call 626.256.4673, extension 89114.

Smoking cessation program: Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit www.cityofhope.org/smokingcessation

Second opinion on a lung cancer diagnosis: Call 800.826.4673 or click here.

This is a paid advertorial.

 

 

