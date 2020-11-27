NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 95  |  November 27, 2020

Sawdust Outdoor Marketplace 112720

Sawdust Outdoor Marketplace

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Sawdust Outdoor Marketplace sign

Come shop and enjoy the Sawdust Outdoor Marketplace’s artists and live music. There is lots of fresh air, plenty of parking, and beautiful hand-crafted items for gift giving and stocking stuffers.

Sawdust Outdoor Marketplace tree

The Sawdust Outdoor Marketplace is open weekends through December 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is recommended that visitors purchase tickets ahead of time as capacity is limited. Children 12 and under receive free admission but do require a ticket for entry. For tickets, click here.

Sawdust Outdoor Marketplace Nutcracker

Please note as of November 17th, concession restaurants and the saloon are not in service during Marketplace hours

For more photos by Mary Hurlbut, see the slideshow below

 

