 Volume 12, Issue 95  |  November 27, 2020

LBUMW offers online marketplace 112720

LBUMW offers online marketplace, great for holiday shopping

Laguna Beach United Methodist Women have launched an Online Marketplace, a great venue for holiday shopping, and invite the community to check it out at the link here.

Members of United Methodist Women at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church had a problem. For many years, they’ve held a Fall Boutique at the church to sell handcrafted items in order to raise money for various mission projects. 

A group had met during the year creating girls’ dresses, quilts, table runners, Thanksgiving and Christmas decorations, unique accessories, sock toys, and other gift items. They had inventory, but the church was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so they didn’t have an outlet.

LBUMW offers ladies 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBUMW website

This kitchen scarf/cook’s boa is available for purchase

However, Kathy Scroggie of Laguna Niguel, who is in charge of the Boutique, and Cathy Fry of Laguna Beach, who hosted the monthly work mornings, had an inspiration. “We’ve embraced technology,” says Scroggie. “Instead of the in-person Boutique of the past years, we’re switching over to an Online Marketplace.”

The UMW’s Marketplace went online about a month ago and business is booming. It operates as smoothly as the well-known e-tail organizations. Purchases are safely delivered to locals. Prices include delivery costs. 

LBUMW offers ladies 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBUMW website

This hand-decorated children’s dress is available for purchase

“We hope the community will do some of their Christmas shopping on our Marketplace,” says Scroggie.  And there will be more. She adds, “As the seasons change, so will our inventory.”

Funds raised from the Marketplace will go to the following organizations:  Family Assistance Ministries, Friendship Shelter, Illumination Foundation, Laguna Food Pantry, Vera’s Sanctuary, David and Margaret Youth and Family Services, Working Wardrobes, Africa University, and IEFT (Indigenous Educational Foundation of Tanzania).

To shop LBUMW’s Online Marketplace, click here.

 

