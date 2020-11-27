NewLeftHeader

clear sky

68.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 12, Issue 95  |  November 27, 2020

Sally’s Fund delivers Thanksgiving meals 112720

Sally’s Fund delivers Thanksgiving meals from Kitchen in the Canyon to seniors

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

On Wednesday, Nov 25, staff and volunteers from Sally’s Fund assembled meals at Kitchen in the Canyon and delivered them to community seniors who are sheltering in place. The owner Ozzy Roshani and her team prepared 135 traditional Thanksgiving meals. 

Executive Director of Sally’s Fund Rachael Berger said, “The managers at Vista Aliso, Debbie and Charlene, are extremely thankful and say senior residents were excited and looking forward to a hot Thanksgiving meal.” 

Sally’s Fund’s primary delivery driver is Jason Pastore, and he delivered to Vista Aliso. The nonprofit’s other driver, Rick Roby (who used to drive the local trolley), with the help of a volunteer delivered meals to seniors residing on the hillside.

Sally's fund van

Click on photo for a larger image

Sally’s Fund van waiting to be packed up

Last week Berger said, “We have received a few donations that have helped us cover the cost of the meals and I am hopeful, with additional support, all meals will be made possible, by donations from the community. The total cost to Sally’s Fund is $3,200.

“For some seniors, this is the only hot/prepared meal they have had since we last delivered for Easter. Many seniors who live in the hills no longer have a way of getting into town since the trolleys are not running, so we are currently delivering groceries every week to them, and those that can go out use Sally’s Fund for their transportation needs, so we are busier than ever. Still, we want to make this extra effort for the elderly in the community, so they know they are not forgotten and that we care.”

Sally's fund volunteers

Click on photo for a larger image

Volunteers and staff at Kitchen in the Canyon

Normally AgeWell would have a lunch for seniors available at the Susi Q, however, since the center has been closed, many low income or seniors without family did not have anywhere to go. 

To the volunteers and staff, Berger says, “Thank you so much for your donations, time, energy, and enthusiasm in plating, packaging, and delivering a delicious Thanksgiving meal for seniors. Kitchen in the Canyon outdid themselves with a beautiful spread! 

“The expressive appreciation by all recipients was so heartfelt (some in tears), and the warmth in our hearts as we delivered these meals is what the true meaning and spirit of Thanksgiving is about.”

Sally's fund kitchen

Click on photo for a larger image

Assembling the meals

Volunteer Anthony Glenn says, “Thank you for including me in your Thanksgiving service to members of our community – no better way to find appreciation for the gifts we have than by sharing our good fortune with others.”

According to Berger, a number of calls have already come in thanking the volunteers, saying how delicious the meals were and “what Sally’s Fund and our volunteers are doing is truly life changing,” and that “we made their day and they wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Sally’s Fund.”

Sally's fund delivering

Click on photo for a larger image

Delivering meals to grateful seniors

“We felt the hugs they wanted to give, and for a moment, we saw their loneliness fade away,” Berger says. “Furthermore, the added crayon drawings from the students at Top of The World brought joy and memories of their own children when they were young.”

Bonnie Drury says, “Amazing work in bringing a little joy and delicious food to our Sally’s Fund clients! Thank you all so much from the Sally’s Fund Board of Directors!”

For more information about Sally’s Fund and to donate, go to www.sallysfund.org.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner, Publisher & Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor & Writer.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Maggi Henrikson, Samantha Washer, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.315.0259

© 2020 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.