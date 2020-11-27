NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 95  |  November 27, 2020

Art collectors raise their glasses virtually to support LCAD in silent auction

Laguna College of Art + Design’s 2020 LCAD Virtual Speakeasy Silent Auction exceeded its fundraising goal and raised more than $65,000 from the sales of works by LCAD alumni and faculty and other renowned artists as well as through the direct gifts in an online gathering held Friday, Nov 13. Supporters and friends of the College were also invited to make gifts until Friday, Nov 20.

Guests were immersed in a playful, interactive storyline of Jonathan “Pencils” Burke, president of LCAD and alleged host of a virtual speakeasy recalling the gangster films of the 1930s. 

Participants were also treated to a lesson in making a signature cocktail by Director of Marketing and Communications Marc “Spills” Lyncheski, who also used his voiceover talents in the story. Vice President of College Advancement Dominic “Moneybags” Mumolo and Director of Development Tracy “The Collector” Hartman were on-hand to present the art up for auction and introduce video vignettes of LCAD students who shared their personal stories of how philanthropy impacted their ability to thrive as artists and students. 

Art collectors group

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

(L-R) Tracy Hartman, Marc Lyncheski, Mark Thomas (white coat), Dominic Mumulo, videographer Nathan “Lenses” McGuire, and production assistant Daren “Double D” Dien

“The tremendous amount of work that it took to shift to an online event was absolutely worth it as it sparked the creativity and many talents of our incredible staff,” said Mumolo. “The program was light, entertaining, and good for the College.”

Gifting opportunities included “bail money” to release “Pencils” from jail. Silent Auction host Mark “Good Bids” Thomas returned online to encourage guests to support Laguna Beach’s beloved art college. LCAD alumnus and board of trustee Suzanne “Suzy Q” Chonette with her husband Dave, a.k.a. “Lucky,” chaired the online event. Robin “Careers” Fuld, director of Career Services, also lent her voice as a flapper in the story.

“We’re so pleased by the participation of our supporters and of our Board of Trustees. Everyone really stepped up to make this event a success,” Mumolo said. “They embraced the underlying theme of philanthropy at LCAD: your present, their future. In supporting our students, our philanthropists make a concerted effort to ensure the future of the creative arts and industry around the world.”

Bidders selected from art by well-known artists including:

--Sharon Allicotti, LCAD faculty

--Jonathan Burke, LCAD President

--Vincent Calenzo (courtesy of saltfineart)

--Robin Cole, LCAD alumnus

--Lisa Dallendorfer, LCAD Trustee

--Lani Emanuel, MFA in Painting (2015)

--Emerson Ferrandini, LCAD alumni

--Veronica Gray, LCAD Trustee

--Jennifer Griffiths, former LCAD faculty

--Deborah Harold (represented by Juxtaposition and Deborah Harold Fine Art)

--Mark Jacobucci (Festival of the Arts exhibitor)

--Tom Lamb, LPAPA member (courtesy of Forest & Ocean Gallery)

--Michael Lemen, LCAD alumni 

--Tim Lemen

--Ilona Martin, LCAD Trustee and National Philanthropy Day’s 2020 Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser

--Hilary McCarthy, LCAD faculty

--Shane McClatchey, LCAD alumni (courtesy of Main Street Gallery)

--Elizabeth McGhee, BFA in Drawing & Painting (2009) (courtesy of Gallery Henoch)

--Brad Neal, Post-Bacc in Drawing & Painting (2017)

--Jody Nimtz, LCAD alumni (courtesy of Koplin Del Rio)

--Vanessa Rothe, LCAD alumni 

--Anthony Salvo (courtesy of Studio 2817)

--Bradford J. Salamon (courtesy of Sue Greenwood Fine Art)

--Pegah Samaie, First Annual Trustee Choice award recipient, MFA in Painting (2019), Drawing & Painting BFA (2015)

--Jeff Sewell, Adjunct LCAD Fine Arts Faculty and LPAPA member

--Allayn Stevens

--Sarah Walsh (courtesy of saltfineart)

--Kirsten Whalen, alumnus

--Marco Valencia, (courtesy of saltfineart)

--Mark Whitney, Attended LCAD, Drawing & Painting Student (1983)

--Scott Yeskel (courtesy of Sue Greenwood Fine Art)

Despite the pandemic, the 2020 LCAD Silent Auction continued to be one of the College’s premier annual fundraising events that directly support LCAD’s students and its programs, enhance the student experience, and help to fund the $2.5 million in student scholarships the College awards annually.

For more information, visit www.lcad.edu/about/support or contact Tracy Hartman at (949) 376-6000 ext. 241 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

