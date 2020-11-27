NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 95  |  November 27, 2020

Wave of Change campaign for November focuses on giving to local nonprofits 

Meldie Moore, founder and director of Moore Law for Children, is at it again with her third Wave of Change campaign. The first two involved giving her staff members $100 each to spend at local businesses and shops. This month she will be giving $1,000 to local nonprofits – $100 each to 10 organizations.

Moore says, “This is the time of year to give thanks for the blessings we have and a time for giving to those less fortunate. I am thankful for my family and my friends, our health, and the privilege of living in Laguna Beach, California. I have been particularly appreciative of this in the last eight months, as I can’t imagine a better place and better people to be locked down, shut in, and quarantined with.

“I am thankful for my business, which reached the ten-year milestone this fall. I am thankful for my amazing team of women that have kept their heads up and hearts full these past eight months. I am thankful for our referral partners and friends who trust us with their clients, friends, and family members. I am thankful to all of my clients, who have let us share in and contribute to their precious moments and families for over a decade.”

And now she feels it’s time to give back.

“With so many blessings to be thankful for, it is a time for giving back. There are so many worthy causes, and the ones that speak to my heart involve children. As you know, I adopted my eldest son through foster care. So, organizations that assist children in foster care have personal meaning to my family.” 

Wave of Zoom

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Staff members each chose a nonprofit 

“One I have volunteered for in various ways over the years is CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates,” Moore says. “This organization recruits volunteers to be paired with the neediest of children in foster care to mentor them, to provide a consistent adult relationship, and to report on their lives directly to the court as a means of oversight. 

“I have worked with these amazing volunteers by providing training on special education and school discipline law, and side by side in IEP meetings in efforts to seek appropriate placements, services, and supports for these children. I have also served as a committee member and committee chair for Friends of CASA (FOCASA), a nonprofit that raises money for this worthy cause. One of our biggest fundraisers is occurring now and I invite you to learn more and support CASA here.”

For the last two months she has shared her desire to cast a stone into the ocean that may create a ripple, and joined by other ripples, become a Wave of Change for our community. 

“In September, my team each spent $100 at local retail businesses in honor of Small Business Week. In October, my team celebrated Womens’ Small Business Owner Month by enjoying some well-deserved self-care with massages, haircuts, and pedicures at Laguna Beach service businesses owned by women.” 

Wave of checks

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Checks ready to distribute to 10 local nonprofits 

To continue the wave of change, this month in the spirit of giving, they are supporting local nonprofit organizations. “Each team member picked a cause that spoke to them, and we wrote $100 checks to the following 10 worthy Laguna Beach nonprofits: Catmosphere, Pacific Marine Mammal Center, Assistance League Thrift Shop, Seaside Legal Services, No Square Theatre, Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, Rock to Recovery, Waymakers - Sheltering Children, Laguna Food Pantry, and Friendship Shelter,” says Moore.

Follow Moore Law on Facebook as the firm will feature each of these nonprofits. “And we would love it if you would share your favorite cause with us.

“As we face a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases and more closures, there is no better time to be thankful for our blessings and to give back to support our communities. When we count our many blessings, we are thankful for you.”

Moore Law for Children specializes in special education, advocacy for the learning challenged, school discipline, adoption, assisted reproduction, and juvenile delinquency, as well as family law and estate planning.

Moore Law for Children is located at 361 Forest Ave.

For more information, go to www.moorelawoc.com or call (949) 336-7711.

Visit the firm’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MooreLawOC.

 

