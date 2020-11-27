NewLeftHeader

 Volume 12, Issue 95  |  November 27, 2020

COVID-19: 734 new cases reported in OC 113020

COVID-19: 734 new cases reported in OC, 3 new cases in Laguna Beach 

OC Health Care Agency has reported 734 new cases of COVID-19 in Orange County today (November 30), marking a five-day surge of 5,401 new cases countywide. 

Sadly, the county reports that 1,577 people have died due to COVID-19 in OC. There have been “less than five deaths” of Laguna Beach residents to date.

The county reports that there have been 333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laguna Beach to date, an increase of three cases today and 29 cases since last Monday’s report.

The county reports that 26 percent of ICU beds and 62 percent of ventilators are currently available countywide.

The county reports that 605 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 (+8 since yesterday’s report – includes ICU); 146 are in ICU (-2 since yesterday’s report).

The county estimates 59,783 “recovered cases” according to its data criteria.

For questions about the data presented by the county, call (714) 834-2000 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

To view the data dashboard, click here.

Numbers are updated daily by Stu News Laguna and reported on our social media pages @StuNewsLaguna.

COVID 19 County 11 30 20 1

COVID 19 County 11 30 20 2

Click on photos for larger images

Courtesy of OC Health Care Agency

Orange County COVID-19 case data as of November 30, as reported by the county; click here to visit page that is updated daily

 

